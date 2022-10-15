How to Watch Stanford vs Notre Dame Game Online for Free

It doesn’t quite hold the allure of past head-to-head matchups since both teams have struggled this season, but Notre Dame vs Stanford is nevertheless always a game worth watching.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Stanford vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Stanford vs Notre Dame live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

If you've used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can also watch all of Notre Dame's NBC games on Peacock Premium, which currently has a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Stanford vs Notre Dame live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Stanford vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Stanford vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Stanford vs Notre Dame Preview

The Stanford Cardinal and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been playing a rivalry game in the modern era since 1988, meeting every year except in 1995 and 1996. In that time, Notre Dame holds an 18-12 record in the series.

In 2022, Notre Dame is looking to notch its fourth straight victory after an 0-2 start to move to 4-2 on the year. Stanford, on the other hand is struggling a bit this year with a 1-4 start. Notre Dame is favored by over two touchdowns.

In his pre-game press conference, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman praised his team for bouncing back after two losses.

“There was a little bit of, ‘Is this plan, is what we’re doing going to work?’ because you hadn’t gotten the results that you wanted,” Freeman said of starting with two losses. “I think what you see is when you’ve lost two games and you lose to Marshall, I think kids are desperate to change and say, ‘Coach, what is going to take for us to get the victory?’ And I told them, we have to truly focus on our preparation and our plan and not just focus on the outcome of the game. I think the kids now have some belief in what we’re doing as a coaching staff and the things we’re implementing and teaching them. The results are showing them that they can trust us and that the plan is working.”

Freeman also said that Stanford is a better team than their record indicates and they can’t overlook them.

“Going into this week moving forward, it’s a rivalry game,” Freeman said. “We’ll have a motivated Stanford team that is really actually — if you watch the film and I haven’t watched as much as I need to yet and I will, we returned at 6 a.m. Sunday morning, but I know just watching that Oregon State game, they should have won that game,” said Freeman.

He continued, “It’s going to be a talented football team that is going to come in here and present a huge challenge for our football team. As I told the guys, enjoy the win for a day and we have to move forward. Today we’ll practice. We didn’t practice yesterday because of the late arrival. But today we’ll meet, put the BYU game to rest and we gotta get ready for Stanford.”

The Stanford vs Notre Dame game kicks off Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on NBC and Peacock.