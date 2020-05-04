Everything ‘Star Wars’ on Disney Plus: The Ultimate List

The epic space opera that started it all. In the midst of a galactic war between the Empire and the Rebel Alliance, a farmer on Tatooine is trained by an aging Jedi Knight. Joined by Han Solo and Chewbacca, they set out to rescue Princess Leia from the devious Darth Vader and empower the Rebel’s fight against the Empire. Mark Hamill stars as Luke Skywalker, the unexpected hero of the galaxy, and is joined by Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness, and James Earl Jones in the thrilling start to the original Star Wars trilogy.

