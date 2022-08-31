How to Watch ‘Stargirl’ Season 3 Streaming Online for Free

The superhero show “DC’s Stargirl” is returning for its third season on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both included CW in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Stargirl” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Stargirl” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CW (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Stargirl” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Stargirl” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘DC’s Stargirl’ Season 3 Preview

Play

DC's Stargirl | Unstoppable | Season 3 Trailer | The CW DC's Stargirl premieres Wednesday, August 31. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About DC's STARGIRL: DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team,… 2022-07-11T16:00:01Z

When we last saw the “Stargirl” crew, they took down Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), though when Courtney (Brec Bassinger) screamed “I hate you” at Eclipso, it was just what he needed to turn her to the dark side and become his new host. Luckily, Starman (Joel McHale) managed to get Courtney out of there by filling her up with happy memories and they took Eclipso out.

It looked like Solomon Grundy died in the whole fight, but at the last minute, the Shade (Jonathan Cake) told Rick (Cameron Gellman) that if he buried Grundy in the right place, at the right time, Grundy would probably come back. Plus, Dr. McNider (Alex Collins) found out that he has a 10-year-old son, and Nurse Louise Love (Lynne Ashe) spilled the beans about everything to someone who turned out to be Mr. Bones (Keith David, voice).

When the show returns for its third season, “Starman is back from the dead and offering to train Courtney while she helps him adjust to his new life in the quiet town of Blue Valley. But when there’s a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery will not only have our heroes questioning the former super-villains’ commitment to truly reforming, but lead Courtney, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Starman to a secret that will shock them all to their very core,” according to The CW’s press release.

The description for the premiere episode, “Frenemies – Chapter One: The Murder,” reads, “With Starman back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Alkoya Brunson also star.”

Then on Wednesday, September 7 comes episode two, titled “Frenemies – Chapter Two: The Suspects.” Its description reads, “After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade makes Courtney and Pat realize that Sylvester’s old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star.”

“DC’s Stargirl” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the CW.