State of the Union 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

President Biden will make his 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET, carried live on various channels including ABC, Bloomberg TV, CBS, CNN, C-Span, Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC, BBC World News, Telemundo, Univision and PBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the address on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best live stream options if you’ve cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch a live stream of the 2023 State of the Union online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, Telemundo, Bloomberg TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 State of the Union live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News and Bloomberg TV are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 State of the Union live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of BBC World News, Bloomberg TV and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2023 State of the Union live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Fox News, MSNBC and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest long-term streaming TV service (behind Philo), and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 State of the Union live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, Fox News, Bloomberg TV and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 State of the Union live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

State of the Union Address 2023 Preview

Here are the major network’s plans for covering President Biden’s second State of the Union address, taking place live on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

ABC News:

“World News Tonight” anchor David Muir will lead the coverage for ABC News. He will be joined by “ABC News Live Prime” anchor Linsey Davis, chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, “Nightline” co-anchor and chief national correspondent Byron Pitts, political director Rick Klein, and ABC News contributors Chris Christie and Donna Brazile.

CBS News:

Norah O’Donnell of the CBS Evening News will anchor the multiplatform coverage from Washington, D.C., joined by CBS News chief political analyst John Dickerson, “Face the Nation” moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe, senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, and congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane.

Anthony Salvanto, CBS News director of elections and surveys, will also be on hand for the latest views from Americans on their top priorities and what they hope President Biden covers in his address. CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez and political contributor Ashley Etienne will contribute analysis.

NBC News:

NBC News’ correspondents Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will lead the coverage live from Washington D.C. on the NBC broadcast station. They will be joined by “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, NBC News chief White House correspondent Kristen Welker, NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell, and NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson.

NBC News Now will stream coverage led by Tom Llamas and Hallie Jackson. MSNBC’s coverage will be anchored by Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace. Julio Vaqueiro will lead Noticias Telemundo’s coverage for the Spanish-language broadcast.

Fox News:

Chief political anchor Bret Baier and “The Story” anchor Martha MacCallum will lead Fox News’ coverage of the State of the Union. They will be joined by co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom” and co-host of “The Five” Dana Perino, senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of “The Five” Harold Ford Jr. and host of FOX Business Network’s (FBN) “Kudlow,” Larry Kudlow. White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and Congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live reports from the White House and the Capitol, respectively.