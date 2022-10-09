Steelers vs Bills Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett gets his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers when facing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 9.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Steelers vs Bills streaming live online today:

Steelers vs Bills Preview

Quite the way to make a first NFL start.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start against an AFC contender in the Buffalo Bills (3-1) on Sunday. Pickett takes over for veteran Mitch Trubisky, who joined the Steelers (1-3) in the offseason as a free agent after a season as a backup in Buffalo. Former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart believes in the move.

“I think he’s ready,” Stewart said on 93.7 The Fan. “He’s not your typical rookie. I think the offense he was running at Pitt when it comes down to the experience in a spread-style offense and getting the ball out fast. It’s a matter of getting his feet wet and letting the excitement come down.”

The Steelers took Pickett with the No. 20 pick in the NFL Draft this spring. He had a stellar collegiate career at Pitt with 1,2303 yards passing and 81 touchdown passes. Now, he takes over for a veteran quarterback, Trubisky, who went No. 2 in the 2017 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears but didn’t pan out as a franchise quarterback.

“This game is a game of attitudes,” Stewart told 93.7 The Fan. “You’ve got to be cocky. You have to have swag, and you want to be confident. Sometimes, they can confuse confidence with arrogance and vice versa. If that’s who the person is, you have to let them be who they are. You can’t change them for TV. That swag has to be presented and to get from your quarterback is even better.”

Pickett will test his mettle against the Bills defense, which leads the NFL in fewest defensive yards allowed at 234.5 yards per game. The Bills rank second in league for points allowed, 14.5, and tops in the league for pass defense with 603 yards allowed overall.

Buffalo has playmakers all over the defense, too. That includes sack leader and defensive end Greg Rousseau, who has four sacks, 15 tackles, and a pass deflection this season. Linebacker Von Miller has a strong start to the season going with three sacks, two pass deflections, and seven tackles. Safety Jordan Poyer has a monster season going with four interceptions, six pass deflections, and 12 tackles already.

Pittsburg could also easily end up in catch-up mode against the Bills’ high-powered offense led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen. The Steelers defense allows 22.5 points and 383 yards per game.