Steelers vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The red hot Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0) will head to AT&T Stadium to face the flailing Dallas Cowboys (2-6) Sunday afternoon.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Steelers vs Cowboys online:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Pittsburgh and Dallas

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Cowboys live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Cowboys live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Steelers vs Cowboys live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Steelers vs Cowboys live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Steelers vs Cowboys live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Cowboys live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Steelers vs Cowboys Preview

After battling a hamstring injury all week, Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott should be a true game-time decision. “We’ll take tomorrow and warm him up Sunday (pre-game) just to make sure that he’s full go,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday.

If he plays, Elliott will be going up against a Steelers defense ranked fifth in total defense and fifth against the run. Elliott said earlier this week that should he play, he was “not trying to do too much. Staying disciplined to my reads and landmarks. Just have a chop-wood mentality; just chip away,” he said.

The Steelers are off to their best start since the late 70s, and while head coach Mike Tomlin is thrilled with his team on both sides of the ball, he has also displayed a keen knack to out-coach each of his opponents this season. Perhaps it has something to do with his astute observational skills. When watching tape on the Cowboys, Tomlin sees a lot his team’s 2019 Ben Roethlisberger-free season in this year’s 2020 Dak Prescott-free Cowboys.

“As I watch the tape, I got a feeling for what’s transpiring there,” Tomlin said this week. “Initially, there’s probably a period of shock where you’re dealing with the reality that you don’t have your guy. And then you go about formulating the personality that’s going to allow you to develop a winning formula. And when I look at their game specifically against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, that’s what I see.

“I see a defense that got off the bus that was turnover driven, that was focused on getting the ball. Much like we were a year ago, when we were playing with Mason (Rudolph) and Duck (Devlin Hodges), we realized we had to gain a possession, we realized that that was the best way to support a young or an inexperienced quarterback.”

The Cowboys have lost three straight, and they’re desperately trying to avoid the bleeding — or to see what kind of talent they have on their roster. They’ll be sending Garrett Gilbert out for his first career start against one of the league’s most ferocious defenses. Gilbert has been in and out of the league since 2014, and the Cowboys signed him off the Browns’ practice squad earlier this season. It will be interesting to see how well he performs in his debut with TJ Watt staring him down all day.