Stevenson vs Conceicao Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Friday night is another fight night in the United States as Shakur Stevenson will put his WBC, WBO and The Ring junior lightweight titles on the line against Robson Conceicao inside New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Stevenson vs Conceicao Preview

At just 25 years old Stevenson has risen quickly through the boxing ranks after winning a silver medal in the 2016 Olympics. In his most recent outing back in April Stevenson beat Oscar Valdez by unanimous decision winning him both the WBC and The Ring junior-lightweight titles.

Conceicao won a gold medal during the 2016 Olympics. In 2021 he lost to Valdez for the WBC title. He bounced back in his most recent fight in January as he beat Xavier Martinez by unanimous decision.

Going into the fight Stevenson is considered a huge favorite with his price in Vegas currently at -2500. The price on Conceicao is currently at +800.

Conceicao does hold the height and reach advantage in the fight. He’s listed at 5’10 with a reach of 70 inches, while Stevenson is 5’8 with a reach of 68 inches. Stevenson comes in with a record of 18-0, while Conceicao is currently 17-1.

Stevenson is well known for his ability to adapt during fights which could suit him well against Conceicao. During his career so far Conceicao has been known for his punching power.

He also thrives on being able to control his opponent’s range. Where he could struggle in this fight is with Stevenson’s speed. Stevenson’s opponents connect just 13.9% of the time so we’ll see if Conceicao is able to land many punches.

Stevenson’s connection rate is 31.5% which usually gives him a distinct advantage in his matches. He’s also shown early in his career that he just continues to get better and better.

Stevenson has a distinct ability to expose his opponent’s weaknesses and that has served him extremely well so far. If Conceicao is going to fair well in this bout then he’ll have to control Stevenson’s distance and pick his spots to land power punches.

There are seven other fights listed on the card, with one other fight on the main card. Keyshawn Davis and Omar Tienda is the other fight on the main card, the undercard is listed below.