How To Stream Iron Man 3: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Iron Man 3 was part of the Marvel trilogy which started the entire cinematic universe we now know and love for all of our Marvel superhero needs. It premiered in theaters on May 3, 2013, which was almost five years to the day that the first Iron Man movie was released and it was arguably one of the more anticipated films of its time when it came out. Because of its overwhelming popularity over the years, fans are always trying to figure out how to stream Iron Man 3 online.

After all, Iron Man 3 continued the adventures of Tony Stark and allowed viewers to watch him with the rest of the Avengers while he let out all of the quippy one-liners he had become known for.

Even now, Tony Stark is regarded as a fan favorite in the Marvel cinematic universe. He is basically Marvel’s own Bruce Wayne. He started out as the billionaire heir to his father’s fortune and transformed into a technologically-advanced and driven superhero. He also helped wrangle the rest of the Avengers time and again until his tragic death in Avengers: Endgame. Luckily for fans, when Disney+ is released they will be able to take advantage of streaming Iron Man 3 to their heart’s content. But here’s how to stream Iron Man 3 right now, as well as all of the viewing information you need to know, including plot, characters, interesting facts, and more!

How to Stream ‘Iron Man 3’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Iron Man 3 is one of the many awesome Marvel movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

Iron Man 3 is one of the many awesome Marvel movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney's new subscription streaming service, Disney+.





‘Iron Man 3’: Overview

Release Date: May 3, 2013

Creators: Stan Lee, Don Heck, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby

Director: Shane Black

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Jon Favreau, and Ben Kingsley

Rating: PG-13

Synopsis: Tony Stark faces one final nemesis on his own named the Mandarin in the final Iron Man installment.

How Long Is ‘Iron Man 3’?

The original theatrical release of Iron Man 3 was two hours and 10 minutes long.

‘Iron Man 3’ Plot

Iron Man 3 is about Tony Stark’s battle against his newest adversary — the Mandarin. The movie starts off with a string of bombings believed to be led by the new would-be villain and Iron Man makes it his mission to stop the new big bad. But when he realizes the Mandarin is actually a hapless English actor who has been used as the face and voice behind the terrorism, he learns that the scientist Aldrich Killian was actually behind the attacks himself and intends to use the Iron Patriot armor to kill the president. In an effort to stop him, Tony dons his Iron Man suit for what he believes will be his last time. J.A.R.V.I.S. activates all of Tony’s other suits to help him defeat the Iron Patriot and in the end, after another villain is taken down, Tony hangs up his Iron Man suit for what he plans will be the last time.

‘Iron Man 3’ Cast

Fans who watched the other Iron Man films were reunited with most of the same cast in Iron Man 3. Whether they saw this one in the theater or streamed Iron Man 3 instead, they were able to see the original Tony Stark at it again, along with a more prominent role for Pepper Potts and, of course, the affable Happy, who will forever be the perfect right-hand man for Tony. And to know the Iron Man 3 cast is to love them.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark

Tony Stark is the former playboy billionaire tech and weapons magnate who helps to form the Avengers at the start of the franchise. He eventually settles down with Pepper Potts, but he never quite loses his edge as a sarcastic and cocky superhero. The line “I am Iron Man” was actually ad-libbed by Downey as a character choice of his own making.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts

Pepper Potts starts out as Tony’s executive assistant and she is one of the few people who are always quick to call him out on his shortcomings or egocentric ways. It’s likely why Pepper and Tony eventually develop romantic feelings for each other and even get married and have a little girl together later on in the franchise. Before the Iron Man movies came along, however, Paltrow was known more for romantic-themed movies than superhero flicks.

Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine

James Rhodes is a U.S. Air Force colonel who strikes up a friendship with Tony when he becomes the military’s liaison for communications with Stark Industries. While he starts out as another average soldier, his friendship with Tony enables him to eventually become a superhero himself as War Machine. He is even instrumental in some of the other Marvel movies as he helps to take down Ultron and, eventually, Thanos. During the filming of Iron Man 3 and of the other Marvel movies Cheadle appeared in after it until 2016, he also filmed his hit Showtime series House of Lies.

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

Despite his name conjuring up images of a happy-go-lucky sidekick to Tony Stark, Happy Hogan is sometimes forced to be the not so fun voice of reason to Tony’s more reckless behavior. Still, he remains a loyal bodyguard and friend to Tony and eventually becomes an integral part of the Avengers, if only through his background help and assistance in keeping Spiderman safe. In real life, Favreau actually directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2 but took on the role of executive producer instead of director for the third installment in the trilogy.

Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery a.k.a. The Mandarin

Trevor Slattery is probably the most surprising addition to Iron Man 3, being that he ends up being nowhere near as malicious and dangerous as he first seems to be as the perceived Mandarin. He’s a former stage actor who once saw tons of fame, but is now a recovering drug addict who takes on the role of the face of the terrorist attacks as the Mandarin, who has had plastic surgery to look nothing like the former actor he once was. But because he is still the same reckless man, it doesn’t take Tony long to figure out the charade and save the day by defeating the puppet masters behind Trevor’s antics. Like his Iron Man 3 counterpart, Kingsley also started out his long acting career as a successful stage actor.

‘Iron Man 3’ Songs and Soundtrack

The official soundtrack for Iron Man 3, aptly titled Iron Man 3: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, is made up of the film’s score. All of the musical numbers prominently features throughout the movie were composed by Brian Tyler, who made it a point to create a darker tone for Iron Man this time around. In 2013, the soundtrack peaked at number 134 on the Billboard Top 200 Soundtracks list.

‘Iron Man 3’ at the Box Office

Even though Iron Man 3 was the final installment in the Iron Man trilogy within the Marvel movie franchise, it didn’t signal the end of Tony Stark. And, overall, fans were just as interested in Iron Man’s heroism in the last movie as they were in the other two. In the U.S., Iron Man 3 grossed $409,013,994, but worldwide, it raked in a total of $1,214,811,252 while it was in the theaters. By comparison, Iron Man 2 brought in a domestic total of 312,433,331 and $623,933,331 worldwide. Before that, the first Iron Man movie earned $318,412,101 in the U.S. and $585,174,222 worldwide. Overall, Iron Man 3 made out the best in terms of box office earnings and proved that fans loved Tony Stark more with each film.

‘Iron Man 3’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Fans flocked to the theaters long before they were able to stream Iron Man 3 and, but the reception among critics was more varied than those of fans. RogerEbert.com awarded Iron Man 3 just 2.5 stars out of five and the critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes topped out at 79%. All in all, that means Iron Man 3 was still certified fresh on the movie review website, but the critics’ views of the movie certainly varied at the time of its release, despite the high box office numbers.

Where ‘Iron Man 3’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Iron Man 3 was part of the Marvel superhero trilogy which started it all for the rest of the Avengers movies. Iron Man himself didn’t necessarily bring everyone together, but he was an instrumental part of forming the Avengers and keeping his fellow heroes in line when it mattered the most. In March 2019, Business Insider ranked Iron Man 3 as number 47 on a list of the 50 Best Superhero Movies of All Time. And in April 2019, Vulture named Iron Man 3 number 19 on its list of the 30 Best Superhero Movies Since Blade.

‘Iron Man 3’ Trailer

Iron Man 3 – Official Trailer (HD)"Iron Man 3" – Official Trailer Marvel's "Iron Man 3" pits brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark/Iron Man against an enemy whose reach knows no bounds. When Stark finds his personal world destroyed at his enemy's hands, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey, at every turn, will test his mettle. With… 2012-10-23T06:59:37.000Z

‘Iron Man 3’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The only good thing about finishing up a movie like Iron Man 3 is being able to finally Google interesting facts about it afterward. Maybe you’d rather hit the online message boards after streaming Iron Man 3 or you are interested in learning the quirky facts from behind the scenes. Either way, just because you have finished watching the movie, it doesn’t mean the fun has to be over. In this case, you won’t see Tony Stark again for a few years, but the fun facts behind Iron Man 3 are what helped make it the perceived cinematic masterpiece it is.

1. The Movie Could Have Been A Lot Longer

The original Iron Man 3 was three hours and 15 minutes long. By the time it made it to theaters, however, it was condensed down to two hours and 11 minutes.

2. This Was The First ‘Iron Man’ Film Jon Favreau Didn’t Direct

Favreau also plays Happy in all three movies and some of the other films in the Avengers franchise. But while he directed both of the first two Iron Man films, he didn’t return as director for the third installment.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Role In ‘Iron Man 3’ Impressed Her Son

Pepper Potts had more of a minor role in the first two Iron Man movies, but her character arc reached a peak when she donned her own suit in Iron Man 3. And, according to Paltrow, herself, it was an experience that helped bring her closer to her son, who was reportedly excited to see her in her own superhero costume.

4. Nick Fury Was Absent For The First Time

Although Samuel L. Jackson appeared in Iron Man 2 and other subsequent movies in the franchise as Nick Fury, he was absent from Iron Man 3. He later reprised his role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but Iron Man 3 was one of the few Marvel movies he didn’t appear in.

5. The Young Boy Who Helps Tony Was Changed By The Experience

When Iron Man crash lands in Tennessee, a little boy helps him get back on his feet and recover in order to fight his newest nemesis. But the little boy makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it second appearance at Tony Stark’s funeral at the end of Avengers: Endgame, proving how far of a reach Iron Man had in those he helped and impacted along the way.

