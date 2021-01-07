50 Best Romantic Comedies (And Where to Stream Them)

Who doesn’t enjoy a good love story? Especially one that knows how to hit the right notes to make the audience laugh out loud? Romantic comedies are a staple of the Silver Screen and, regardless of your taste, there’s probably at least one you enjoy.
In fact, there is a good chance you’ve seen one of the following 50 best romantic comedies more times than you’d care to admit. It’s okay. It’s hard to ignore the charm and delight of these cinematic classics – most of which you’ll find streaming on various platforms right now.
Whether you’re a rom-com aficionado looking to revisit some classics or just need a light-hearted movie to pass the time, take a gander at the following 50 best romcoms to see what you should be streaming tonight.
Josie Geller went through high school as the awkward nerd, never once feeling the love of a fellow student. It was a time she wouldn’t want to relive for anything, until she’s forced to by her editor-in-chief for a story on the lives of high school students. When she goes undercover, Josie finds that little has changed as she falls back into her old stereotype.
Never Been Kissed features a memorable cast, with Drew Barrymore starring as the virgin Josie and David Arquette filling in as her always-popular brother. Michael Vartan, Octavia Spencer, John C. Reilly, and Leelee Sobieski round out an ensemble cast of likable and comedic characters that help solidify Never Been Kissed as a rom-com classic.
You can stream Never Been Kissed on Disney+ right now.
Everybody knows that iconic scene. Even if you’ve never seen Say Anything… or have no idea what a boombox even is, there is a good chance you can recall that iconic moment in this 1989 romantic comedy. John Cusack’s blasting of “In Your Eyes” is one of those timeless movie moments that never gets old. Even more than 30 years later, Say Anything… is a rom-com classic that follows a complex romance set within the most difficult place for a relationship to blossom – school.
Cusack and Ione Skye share a chemistry that is sure to ring true to many couples that met when they were teenagers.
Say Anything is included with any Hulu subscription, which you can get with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $12.99/month when you bundle them together.
As Good As It Gets isn’t your staple romantic comedy. Amidst the slow-to-build romance between Melvin Udall, an author suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Carol Connelly, a single mother struggling to care for her chronically ill son, is a story of embracing oneself and overcoming the obstacles we don’t seem to have control over.
Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, and Greg Kinnear work together wonderfully to deliver a movie of three intersecting stories, each with their own complexities and internal struggles. Melvin’s awkward, gruff, and crass personality make him difficult to connect with, but under James L. Brooks’ direction, the character’s multifaceted nature is evident in the film’s final act.
When a loved one dies, especially a spouse, it often triggers a journey to explore a new life. For Chicago architect Sam Baldwin and his son, that journey begins with a move to Seattle. Though Sam isn’t in a rush to find love again, his son, Jonah, wants more for his father and pushes his father to talk about their loss on a radio show. It starts a whole new chapter in Sam’s life, one that includes Annie Reed, a reporter that feels incomplete in her engagement.
Though Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan spend most of the movie separated, Nora Ephron’s writing creates a bond between the two that few romantic comedies are able to. It’s a great movie for those looking for a push to put themselves back out there and an inspiration for those lost in grief.
You can stream Sleepless in Seattle with a Showtime Channel subscription free trial on Amazon or Hulu, or rent it on Amazon.
All C. C. Baxter wanted to do was rise in the ranks of the corporate ladder. Unfortunately, he took the strange way out by letting executives use his apartment for their extramarital affairs. While it complicates his life a bit, it does give him the chance to finally approach Fran Kubelik, an elevator operator he’s fancied.
Jack Lemon and Shirley MacLaine shine in this promiscuous comedy that is definitely for a more adult crowd. The Apartment isn’t your typical shallow rom-com, so expect a deeper, more emotional experience when you sit down with this classic.
You can stream The Apartment on Amazon Prime Video right now.
It was a chance encounter that bookstore owner William Thacker never could have expected. When the world’s most beloved actress walked into his store, it began an unexpected friendship that soon blossomed into something so much more. However, dating a star isn’t easy, especially one as beautiful and sought after as Anna, and William finds himself struggling with the drama that comes with dating the starlet.
Hugh Grant’s portrayal as the unassuming bookstore owner perfectly contrasts Julia Roberts’ movie star persona. Notting Hill earned praise by the BAFTA and the British Comedy Award and was the highest-grossing British film of 1999.
You can watch Notting Hill with an HBO Channel subscription via Prime Video, or you can rent it here.
Over the course of Will Smith’s career, we’ve gotten quite a few incredible movies. Hitch, in my opinion, is one of his most underrated films. It’s a brilliant romcom surrounding a sort of love guru (Smith) who helps the guy get the girl. This time, he’s helping a schlub named Albert (Kevin James) get the woman of his dreams, all while finding his own match.
Hitch is not only filled with hilarious moments between Smith and James (as you’d expect), but also quite a few heartfelt moments between Smith and Eva Mendes (who plays Hitch’s love interest) and James and Amber Valetta (who plays Albert’s love interest).
Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt perfectly portray Summer Finn and Tom Hansen in this poignant story about love. 500 Days of Summer isn’t the romantic comedy you expect, where the couple goes through trials and tribulations and wind up together. In fact, it begins after the romance has ended and the two have parted ways.
Throughout the film, viewers get to watch the strange relationship between Tom and Summer run its course in a nonlinear structure. It’s a tale that many may relate to as Tom is left to decide whether to listen to his closest friends and little sister or continue on the complicated path with Summer, a girl who doesn’t even believe in true love.
You can stream 500 Days of Summer with a Starz Channel 30-day trial via Prime Video or Hulu+.
Do you remember your biggest high school crush? It’s likely that Leo Borlock won’t ever forget Stargirl Caraway, the new girl in school that immediately caught his attention. Stargirl is a musical romantic comedy-drama that puts the focus on young love, its many complexities, and its role in self-discovery.
As Leo becomes more and more intrigued by the titular girl, he finds himself slowly breaking out of his shell. Stargirl has her own journey to go on as her mysterious past comes to light, revealing the truth behind her quirkiness. Grace VanderWaal and Graham Verchere deliver outstanding performances, supported by a stellar cast of Giancarlo Esposito, Karan Brar, and Darby Stanchfield.
Put Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton in front of the camera together, and you’re guaranteed gold. That’s exactly what director Nancy Meyers got during the filming of Something’s Gotta Give.
Harry Sanborn may have an affinity for younger women, but accomplished Broadway playwright Erica Barry may get him to drop old habits. Something’s Gotta Give features an incredible ensemble cast, including Keanu Reeves, Amanda Peet, Frances McDormand, Jon Favreau, and Paul Michael Glaser. There is really no wonder why the film (and Diane Keaton) walked away with 12 award nominations and three wins.
You can stream Something’s Gotta Give right now on Amazon Prime VIdeo for free (with ads) or rent it to stream without ads.
Of course, Disney would have a live-action adaptation of The Princess and the Pea; and of course, it would be among one of the best 50 rom-coms worth watching. When Prince Dauntless fails on his search for a princess due in part to his mother’s conniving, a desperate couple seeks out a girl that can stand up to Queen Aggravain’s torture. Some liberties have been taken with this televised adaptation of the Broadway musical, but the core story is still there.
Carol Burnett fills in the role of Queen Aggravain perfectly while Tracey Ullman, Denis O’Hare, Zooey Deschanel, and Matthew Morrison round out a memorable ensemble cast. Even if you’ve seen the original version of this classic, fantastical romantic comedy, Once Upon a Mattress is well worth a watch.
Long before there was Toy Story, there were the Babes in Toyland, which follows the trials of Tom the Piper’s Son and Mary Quite Contrary. Right before their wedding, a callous miser named Barnaby sets out to ruin the big day. Pulling from an assortment of fairy tales, Babes in Toyland is a grand adventure as the two lovers struggled to find their way back to one another.
The movie was released as a Christmas musical in 1961, and though Disney hoped it would reach the caliber of The Wizard of Oz, Babes in Toyland wasn’t as well-received upon release. However, the film has become a beloved Disney favorite, due in part to Ed Wynn’s comedic performance as the Toymaker.
A journey for love becomes a woman’s quest for self-discovery when she realizes a personal ad that caught her interest was for another woman. After a lifetime of a disappointing love life, Jessica Stein finds herself looking to Helen Cooper, an art gallery employee who’s looking for the cure for unfulfilling romances.
Kissing Jessica Stein features Jennifer Westfeldt and Heather Juergensen as the two women caught in an endless loop of bad relationships. They work well together to form the awkward but passionate relationship between Jessica and Helen and deliver on an independent rom-com that stands up to the AAA classics.
You can stream Kissing Jessica Stein on Prime Video right now.
Based on the 1996 novel of the same name, Bridget Jones Diary follows the titular character and her quest to live a fulfilling life. Her plans take a sudden turn when two men enter her life, hoping to earn her affection. Helping to usher her into this new part of her life are Bridget’s eccentric friends, portrayed by a delightful cast of easily recognizable names.
Bridget Jones Diary spawned a musical adaptation and two sequels, but the charm of the original makes it difficult to surpass. Among the praise the film earned was an Oscar nomination for Renee Zellweger and a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
You can stream Bridget Jones’ Diary (and its sequels!) on Hulu, as it is included with any Hulu subscription.
Chasing Amy is a Kevin Smith classic that continued to expand the Askewniverse by introducing Bluntman and Chronic. Ben Affleck and Jason Lee star as two comic book artists whose worlds are turned upside down by the arrival of Alyssa Jones (Joey Lauren Adams). The result isn’t your average romantic comedy as the love triangle that emerges is marred by jealousy and immaturity.
Chasing Amy features a memorable cameo by Jay and Silent Bob, during which the latter gives one of his more poignant monologues. The movie went on to win five awards, including two Independent Spirit Awards for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor. Chasing Amy was followed by Dogma, which features characters from Clerks but repurposes Ben Affleck as an angel from heaven.
You can stream Chasing Amy on Netflix right now with a subscription.
After suffering yet another break-up, former club DJ and record store owner Rob Gordon explores his past relationships to see where he went wrong. As he makes a list of his top five breakups, Rob starts to realize where he went wrong and sets out to save his recently-ended relationships.
High Fidelity was adapted from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and uses music and the characters’ knowledge for the industry to tell its story of redemption and self-discovery. John Cusack stars as Rob alongside Iben Hjejle, Jack Black, Todd Louiso, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
(Not to be confused with the new High Fidelity series on Hulu).
You can rent and stream the High Fidelity movie on Prime Video.
Adapted from Shakespeare’s 16th-century piece, Much Ado About Nothing follows two young lovers as they try to get two unlikely people to marry. With time to pass before their wedding, Hero and Claudio work with Don Pedro to work on a “lover’s trap.” Their targets? Conceited bachelor Benedick and Beatrice, a sparring partner. When Don Jon steps in to try and break up Hero and Claudio, the situation gets quite a bit more complicated.
The multi-award nominated film brings together an impressive cast of Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Robert Sean Leonard, Kate Beckinsale, Denzel Washington, and Keanu Reeves to modernize Shakespeare’s comedy.
-
What happens when two television reporters who are pretty full of themselves try to vie for the attention of their network’s news producer? Throw in some organizational changes and you have a recipe for chaos – and a memorable romantic comedy. The complicated love triangle can have no real happy ending, but it’s the journey to the resolution that really sells this unique story
The film earned seven Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe Awards, and landed on AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies list in 2000. William Hurt, Albert Brooks, and Holly Hunter depict the awkward love triangle in this James L. Brooks comedy classic.
You can rent Broadcast News on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Though she lived a pretty sheltered existence as a child, when Amelie finally goes out into the world on her own, it doesn’t take long for her to find a purpose. After returning a personal item left by the previous tenant at her apartment, Amelie realizes her desire to help others. Though she struggles with her own issues and how she was raised, Amelie reaches out to those in need, including her own father. The more she does for others, though, the more she realizes she’s neglecting her own needs.
Amelie is about the balance of caring for others while not ignoring your own needs. When she finally realizes that she has to worry about herself, too, Amelie sets out to find love – something she never experienced outside of her family.
You can stream Amelie with a Cinemax 7-Day Free Trial via Prime Video or Hulu.
-
Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel, Crazy Rich Asians, shined the spotlight on the Asian elite. The movie makes few changes as it focuses on the same concept of Asian life. When Rachel Chu follows her boyfriend, Nick, to Singapore for a wedding, she quickly learns that her beau is not only rich, he’s a commodity. Rachel struggles to fit in with Nick and his family as she learns more and more about the man she loves.
Crazy Rich Asians earned more than 25 award nominations and took home eight. Its cast includes names like Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, and Ken Jeong.
It’s available to stream on Prime Video with a Cinemax trial or if you rent it.
It’s not easy to find love when you’re the President of the United States, but that didn’t stop President Andrew Shepherd from wanting to pursue a relationship with a lobbyist. Sydney Ellen Wade may be new to Washington, D.C., but Shepherd already has his eye on her.
While dealing with the usual business of a president, Shepherd tries to win the affection of Wade. His busy schedule and conflict of interests make it difficult, but the widowed president isn’t one to back down easily.
The American President stars Michael Douglas and Anette Bening and earned several nominations, including an Academy Award five Golden Globes.
As a boy, Allen Bauer had a chance encounter with a mermaid that wound up saving his life. Twenty years later, Allen’s quest to find the same connection he had with the mermaid has left him suffering break-up after break-up. When the same girl appears in his life, though Allen doesn’t realize it’s her, he starts to feel hopeful again.
Tom Hanks delivers on his signature style of acting while Daryl Hannah solidified herself as a Hollywood heartthrob. John Candy and Eugene Levy join the pair in a quirky romantic comedy that’s all about fate and finding love in the most unusual places. Splash earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay but lost to Places in the Heart.
Who can forget that nose? Even if you’ve never seen Roxanne, it’s a difficult feature of Steve Martin’s character to not know about. It’s so prominent that C. D. Bales suffers from a complex that keeps him from fully enjoying life. However, when a handsome fireman named Chris attracts the attention of Roxanne, Bales steps in to help the two get together.
Using his love for Roxanne, Bales writes letters from Chris and creates the image of the perfect man. However, with Chris’ personality vastly different from what’s presented in the letters, it’s a plan that is destined to fail.
Roxanne is a retelling of the 1897 verse play, Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmon Rostand. Steve Martin adapted the play and is joined by Daryl Hannah, Shelley Duvall, and Fred Willard.
You can rent or buy Roxanne right on Prime Video right now.
Alfred Kralik and Klara Novak may not like each other, but they’re both in for a big surprise. The two have been pen pals for some time and Alfred has developed feelings for how Klara is on paper. Adapted from the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie, The Shop Around the Corner presents a dilemma for the two as they grow more in love on paper.
Ernst Lubitsch’s film is an acclaimed romantic comedy with a place on AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Passions list. It was even preserved in the United States National Film Registry of the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan deliver stellar performances in this movie about unlikely lovers.
You can rent and stream this classic romantic comedy on Prime Video.
When 16-year-old Mia Thermopolis discovers she’s the heir to the throne of the European country of Genovia, her life undergoes drastic changes. As royalty, her geeky persona can’t shine through and she’s forced into a role she never expected. When her grandmother stands in to help, Mia learns more and more about the mannerisms and place of a princess. But this newfound fame and fortune are sure to come with a price.
While trying to navigate her royal persona, Mia can’t forget Robert, her best friend’s brother and love interest. The Princess Diaries stars Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway, Hector Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, and Mandy Moore.
You can stream The Princess Diaries right on DIsney+.
A lot can happen when you’re asleep, so imagine what could change if you slept for weeks on end. While You Were Sleeping follows Lucy, a transit worker who finds herself in quite the mess after saving the life of a commuter. When she hurriedly tells the hospital she’s the man’s fiance, Lucy is quickly accepted into the family she never had. Things only get complicated when she meets that man’s brother, Jack, and finds herself falling in love.
Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman star in this touching story of a hopeless romantic that stumbles awkwardly into the life she always wanted.
Inspiration to become a better person can come from anywhere. As About a Boy proves, even a 12-year-old boy can remind us of the importance of straightening up our lives and leaving behind the slacker lifestyle.
When Will Freeman meets young Marcus Brewer, he’s spent much of his life living off royalties he didn’t earn. Wanting to find a suitable person for his depressed single mother, Marcus takes it upon himself to teach Will how to grow up and act his age. The movie stars a young Nicholas Hoult alongside Hugh Grant, Toni Colette, and Rachel Weisz. It’s this great cast that helped earn the film five award nominations.
About a Boy is available to stream with a 7-day Starz channel add-on trial via Prime Video or you can rent it.
Breakups are hard. They’re made even harder when you wind up staying in the same tropical resort as your ex and their new beau. All Peter Bretter wanted to do was get away, but his Hawaiian vacation is complicated by the presence of his former love, star actress Sarah Marshall, and the rock star boyfriend she cheated on him with. As he works through his myriad of emotions, Peter gets close to hotel employee Rachel Jansen, which further muddles the situation.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall stars Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Bandt, who deliver standout performances to convey the awkwardness of their situation.
You can stream Forgetting Sarah Marshall on Prime Video right now.
You don’t earn six Oscar nominations and a total of 19 nominations for a variety of other ceremonies without being good. In fact, for Some Like It Hot, “good” is a vast understatement.
It’s not easy for men to blend in perfectly with an all-female band, but that’s exactly what Joe and Jerry did after witnessing a massacre. Hoping to evade Spats Colombo, the mobster responsible for the killings, the two try to leave town but find that the way out isn’t easy, especially when they start to form real relationships.
Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon deliver a riotous good time, which earned critical praise upon its release. In 1972, a musical based on the film opened on Broadway. Rumors of an updated version returning to the stage started to circulate in 2019.
You can stream Some Like it Hot with an Amazon Prime subscription.
What luck would a reporter need to have in order to aimlessly run into an heiress trying to run away from her family? When he realizes what Ellen “Ellie” Andrews is up to, Peter Warne blackmails her to stay at his side until she’s returned to her new husband, King Westley. What starts as a forced companionship turns into something so much more as they continue their journey back to King.
It Happened One Night is among one of the first “screwball comedies,” or a genre of comedy that often deals with differing classes. Clark Gable’s Peter is a far cry from Claudette Colbert’s heiress and the class difference is evident throughout the film.
At the 1934 Academy Awards, it Happened One Night took home five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Writing, Adaptation.
You know the song, but have you seen the movie Deep Blue Something tries to use to salvage a failing relationship? If not, you’re missing out on an Audrey Hepburn classic. Holly Golightly is a New York City socialite who takes a liking to a newcomer to her building. However, Holly’s attraction to money keeps getting in the way of her relationship with Paul.
Hepburn received ample praise for her portrayal of Golightly and even earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The film was also responsible for the popular Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer song, “Moon River,” which also received an Oscar nomination.
You can rent and stream Breakfast at Tiffany’s on Prime Video.
Hepburn may not have won the Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but her performance as Princess Ann in Roman Holiday certainly did the trick. Alongside Gregory Peck, Hepburn delivers a memorable performance in this romantic comedy about a sheltered princess that wants to see Rome on her own. Along the way, she meets American reporter Joe Bradley, which sparks a brief romance that’s destined not to last.
Roman Holiday went on to earn 11 award nominations, including nine Academy Awards and four BAFTA Awards. It took home three Oscars, specifically for Best Actress, Best Costume Design, and Writing.
Roman Holiday is available to stream on Prime Video with a Prime membership.
Being banished from the animated land of Andalasia was only the start of Giselle’s incredible journey. When she finds herself in the real world, surrounded by a city devoid of all magic, she embarks on a quest to return home with the aid of Robert Philip, a divorce attorney who’s been jaded about love.
As the two worlds collide, both princess-to-be Giselle and Robert discover themselves and slowly come into their own. Enchanted mixes live-action and animation for a film that fits nicely into the Disney pantheon. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Susan Sarandon, and the rest of the incredible cast draw audiences into this fantastical musical romantic comedy.
-
When a younger audience talks about The Parent Trap, they’re likely referencing the 1998 remake with Lindsay Lohan. Many years before that, however, Walt Disney released an Academy Award-nominated film based on the 1949 book Lottie and Lisa.
In the 1961 film, Sharon McKendrick and Susan Evers are identical twins that have never met. When they wind up in the same summer camp, their similar appearance initially results in a strained relationship. However, after piecing together that they’re related, the two set out to reunite their estranged parents in a most mischievous fashion.
The Parent Trap is a Disney classic that kind of gets lost in the later animated features the studio is best known for.
Some romantic comedies are about more than just two people falling in love. For Love, Simon, it’s about the journey that Simon Spier must go on once the secret of his sexual orientation comes to light.
Nick Robinson plays the conflicted titular character, who enjoys an online relationship with a mysterious boy named Blue. While he enjoys Blue’s digital company, Simon struggles with the world in front of him, especially when his family learns of his secret. Love, Simon is a generationally appropriate coming-of-age story adapted from Becky Albertalli’s novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.
After being released from a mental institution, Pat Solitano promises to dance with Tiffany, a widowed woman with her own demons, in order to get a letter to his ex-wife. The two clash as their problems brings out the worst of them, creating a tidal wave of emotions in this dramatic, high-energied romantic comedy.
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence deliver standout performances among an impressive cast that includes Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Julia Stiles, and Chris Tucker. Based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same name, Silver Linings Playbook went on to earn 91 award nominations. It won 47 of them, including five AACTA Awards, one Academy Award, four Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and five Detroit Film Critics Society awards.
You can stream Silver Linings Playbook on Netflix right now.
Phil has a problem. Every morning, he wakes up to find he’s trapped in the same day, the sounds of Sonny and Cher rousing him from his sleep. It’s Groundhog Day in the snowy and peaceful town of Punxsutawney, and while everyone is joining in on the celebration, Phil is too busy trying to find a way out of his nightmare. Much to his chagrin, not even death can save him from his repetitive prison.
As the irate reporter, Bill Murray delivers one of his most memorable performances. Despite behind-the-scenes turmoil between Murray and director Harold Ramis, Groundhog Day is a solid comedy that morphs partway through to a heartfelt rom-com.
-
Widowed father of three and newspaper advice columnist joins his family for an annual gathering. When he meets a woman, Marie, at a bookstore, he finds himself in a confusing love triangle as she’s dating his brother, Mitch. As Dan and Marie try to figure out what their relationship means, they must also factor in what it could do to Mitch.
Dan in Real Life isn’t an outright comedy as the passing of Dan’s wife has left him dejected. The film is a nice change of pace for Carell, who had been relegated to comedies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Evan Almighty since shining in a dramatic role in 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine.
You can stream Dan in Real Life on Disney+ now.
Edward Lewis isn’t big on relationships, but when he’s faced with attending a series of social events, he’d rather not do so alone. For his date, he chooses Vivian Ward, a Hollywood prostitute with a severe lack of manners. The two find a common bond, however, and start to form an unexpected relationship.
Based on Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman,” Garry Marshall’s vision of J. F. Lawton’s screenplay follows two unlikely lovers as they discover their differing worlds make them perfect for each other. Originally, Pretty Woman was intended to be quite a bit darker, but the shift to a romantic comedy proved fruitful.
The Julia Roberts classic Pretty Woman is now available to rent or buy and stream on Prime Video.
-
It’s not easy being pretty and rich. Just ask Cher, who gets her first taste of real life in this coming-of-age teen rom-com. Alicia Silverstone delivers one of her most notable performances as the rich Beverly Hills high school student. Joined by her closest friends and the school’s newest student, Tai Frasier, Cher comes face-to-face with the worst parts of growing up.
Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, Dan Hedaya, Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, and Justin Walker round out an impressively talented class that embodies Beverly Hills and the swanky fashion of the 90s. Clueless is the quintessential high school romantic comedy that spawned a stage musical, a series of books and comics, and a spin-off TV series.
You can stream Clueless by renting it on Prime Video.
Nicholas Cage delivers one of his most memorable performances as a one-handed butcher who accidentally falls in love with his brother’s fiance. After Loretta Castorini’s husband passes away, she accepts the proposal of her boyfriend, Johnny Cammareri. In his absence, though, Loretta becomes close to Johnny’s brother, Ronny.
It may be a complicated situation, but it makes for great entertainment. Especially with talent like Cher and Cage stepping in as the overdramatic pairing. Moonstruck certainly struck a chord with critics and even scoring more than 35 award nominations and 18 wins, including three Academy Awards.
You can stream Moonstruck right now with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Not to be confused with the Philadelphia Experiment, an alleged Navy experiment said to have resulted in a destroyer escort being teleported to another dimension, The Philadelphia Story follows a socialite just before her wedding day. While her nuptials were expected to go off without a hitch, the arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid journalist complicate things quite a bit.
Cary Grant plays the charming C. K. Dexter Haven, who shows up for Tracy Samantha Lord’s (Katharine Hepburn) with plans of his own. The Philadelphia Story explores Lord’s intricate love life as she slowly starts to come to terms with who she really is.
The Philadelphia Story is available to rent to stream on Prime Video.
Wanting to escape the marriage arranged for him, Prince Akeem of Zamunda travels to the United States for his 21st birthday. There, he hopes to find true love and a woman that he chooses to marry. When he arrives in the states, though, he finds difficulty integrating into their different cultures.
Created by Eddie Murphy, Coming to America became a quotable classic that’s remembered for Murphy’s iconic role. He and Arsenio Hall provided the talent for eight total characters and were joined by James Earl Jones, John Amos, Louie Anderson, Madge Sinclair, and even a brief cameo by Samuel L. Jackson.
After many years of anticipation, a sequel was finally officially announced in January 2019.
Meanwhile, you can catch the original streaming on Prime Video.
-
When a grandfather sits down to read his grandson a tale of adventure, viewers join them on an incredible journey of love and redemption. A farm boy turned pirate embarks on a grand adventure, battling through deadly obstacles in order to reunite with his long lost love. Unfortunately, some perils are more cunning than others.
The Princess Bride is the fairytale romance that isn’t afraid to bend the rules a bit to cater to a broader audience. It’s a whimsical tale of pirates and warlocks and damsels in distress, featuring an unlikely hero and his duo of miscreants.
The Princess Bride is available to rent on Prime Video right now.
Sometimes, love takes a while to blossom. For Harry and Sally, it certainly wasn’t love at first sight after the two first meet on a road trip from Chicago to New York. After a few chance encounters, though, a friendship blooms. When Harry Met Sally is more than your average rom-com. It’s a tale of discovery as the titular characters go years trying to find the right person to grow old with, unaware that they may have been there all along.
Rob Reiner crafted this classic comedy, which may leave you wondering if the person you should be with is already in your life.
High school romance is never easy. Especially when you’re trying to vie for the attention of someone cold and callous for the sake of a bet. When young Bianca wants to start dating, her father makes her a deal: When her sister, Kat, goes on a date, she can, too. Unfortunately, love and romance are the last things on Kat’s mind – until a suave new student starts to show interest.
Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles headline this modern interpretation of Shakespeare’s Taming of a Shrew with a chemistry destined to go down in rom-com history.
10 Things I Hate About You is one of the many good romantic comedies streaming on Disney+ right now.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that we have another Julia Roberts romcom on our list of the best romantic comedies. This time, I’m talking about My Best Friend’s Wedding. This time, Roberts plays the role of a woman who realizes that she loves her best friend after he announces that he’s getting married.
The film stars Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, and Cameron Diaz in a hilarious and heartfelt comedy that you’ll absolutely love.
Sixteen Candles is an absolutely classic 80s romantic comedy that skyrocketed Molly Ringwald’s career, and made the world fall in love with Anthony Michael Hall, who played a loveable nerd in the film.
The film is about chasing the popular boy while trying to be someone you’re not to win him over, and it obviously is a theme that you’ll still find in high school classes nowaday; the movie holds up nicely.
You can stream Sixteen Candles on Prime Video right now.
If you’re looking for a great romantic comedy that goes off the beaten path, look no further than Juno. It’s a film about teenage love, and follows the story of Juno, who gets pregnant by a boy she likes in her high school. Of course, being a teenage mom-to-be has its social issues, but the story is filled with both heartfelt moments and off-brand humor – thanks to the comedy stylings of Michael Cera and Ellen Page.
Juno is definitely not your typical romcom, but it is a cult hit that’s one of my personal favorites.
Brendan Fraser brings to life the loveable George, a young man raised in the deep wild jungle. Based on the Jay Ward cartoon, George of the Jungle follows the titular character as he navigates the familiar world of the jungle and the very new concept of romance.
When poachers threaten George’s closest animal friends, he’s introduced to a whole new world of people, including Ursula Stanhope. In the midst of protecting the jungles from poachers, George gets his first glimpse of love when he falls for Ursula, despite the presence of her fiance, Lyle van de Groot.
George of the Jungle is equal parts adventure and romantic comedy and hits on all the right notes for a movie easily enjoyed by adults and children alike.