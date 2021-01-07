50 Best Romantic Comedies (And Where to Stream Them)

Who doesn’t enjoy a good love story? Especially one that knows how to hit the right notes to make the audience laugh out loud? Romantic comedies are a staple of the Silver Screen and, regardless of your taste, there’s probably at least one you enjoy.

In fact, there is a good chance you’ve seen one of the following 50 best romantic comedies more times than you’d care to admit. It’s okay. It’s hard to ignore the charm and delight of these cinematic classics – most of which you’ll find streaming on various platforms right now.

Whether you’re a rom-com aficionado looking to revisit some classics or just need a light-hearted movie to pass the time, take a gander at the following 50 best romcoms to see what you should be streaming tonight.