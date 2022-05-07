Sun vs Liberty Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun tip-off their seasons on Saturday, May 7.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Sun vs Liberty online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Sun vs Liberty live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Sun vs Liberty live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Sun vs Liberty live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesnt include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Sun vs Liberty live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Sun vs Liberty live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Sun vs Liberty Preview

Jonquel Jones, the reigning WNBA MVP, returns for the another season with Connecticut and looks to make another run at the title.

“I’m happy to be a face of the league,” Jones said via The Associated Press’ Pat Eaton-Robb. “It comes with the territory. It comes with the hard work and everything that I’ve put in.”

Jones helped the Sun go 26-6 last season, which led to a No. 1 seed, but the Sun fell short against Seattle in the playoffs. The Sun has Alyssa Thomas back from injury this season, which will only help the team’s cause for a big postseason run. Thomas averaged 15.5 points and nine rebounds per game when healthy in 2020.

“Our goal is to hang a banner in Mohegan,” Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman said via CT Insider’s Maggie Vanoni. “That’s been our No. 1 goal forever. That’s our only expectation. We’ve always been hearing, like, ‘Oh, we’re so close.’ And we don’t want this to be another season where, ‘Oh, we were so close.’ Like, we really want to finish the job all the way to the end.”

The New York Liberty meanwhile look to turn the corner under first-year head coach Sandy Brondello, who takes over for Walt Hopkins. The Liberty went 12-20 last season and fell in the first round of the playoffs. Overall, the Liberty went 14-40 under Hopkins as the franchise remained mired in a four-year streak of losing seasons.

“I think we can be a great defensive team and have great buy-in from that,” Brondello said via AM NY’s Christian Arnold. “It’s just hard work. … Then offensively just making sure, good to great. Just taking good shots and multiple actions, more player movement. Just playing unselfish and I think that’s hard to guard. Everyone just doing their role to make it all work.”

New York improved its lineup by adding Stef Dolson in free agency. Dolson averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds for the WNBA champion Chicago Sky last season.

“I’m just excited to be part of this franchise, be in New York, play at the Barclays and be a part of this team because I played against them last year and they weren’t easy to play against. So I’m excited to be a part of this group,” Dolson told the media via the New York Daily News’ Sarah Valenzuela.