Suns vs Nuggets Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 4 Phoenix Suns and the No. 1 Denver Nuggets will clash in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday, April 29 at Ball Arena.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Nuggets online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Suns vs Nuggets live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Suns vs Nuggets live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Suns vs Nuggets live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Suns vs Nuggets Game 1 Preview

Phoenix is fresh from beating the L.A. Clippers in five games, winning 136-130 on April 26 to close out the series. The Suns wasted no time preparing for their next opponent, heading to Denver early in order to help players and coaches get adjusted to altitude, among other things.

“We as a staff were talking about options and right when the game was over, our guys were like wanting to get up here,” Suns coach Monty Williams said, per AZ Central. “I thought it was great to be able to get up here. It’s almost like a mini training camp, if you will. It’s just us talking, going over things that are necessary. Allowing them to get some good work in and go to the hotel and just have a great camaraderie and unity and all that stuff.”

Guard Devin Booker leads Phoenix in scoring so far in the playoffs. Booker averaged 37.2 points a game in the series against the Clippers, shooting 69.7% from the floor. He scored 47 points in the Suns’ Game 5 closeout win, while Kevin Durant chipped in 31 and center Deandre Ayton added 21. That trio will likely cause myriad problems for Denver, who have some of the league’s best players, as well.

On the other side, the Nuggets are led by reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who scored 28 points in Denver’s series-sealing 112-109 Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Guard

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in scoring in the closeout win, netting a game-high 35 points.

Despite being the West’s top seed, though, many analysts and oddsmakers are picking Phoenix to win the series in an upset. Could that provide a little extra motivation for the Nuggets? Quite possibly.

“Nobody is out there picking us to win,” Nugget forward Jeff Green said, per NBA.com. “We know we have what it takes to win. We’ve just got to keep showcasing.”

“Probably, they’re the favorites to win the championship,” Jokic added. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

These two teams played each other four times this season, with the results going as follows:

Dec. 25: Nuggets 128, Suns 125 (OT)

Jan. 11: Nuggets 126, Suns 97

March 31: Suns 100, Nuggets 93

April 6: Suns 119, Nuggets 115

Here’s a look at how the seven game series is scheduled between these two teams: