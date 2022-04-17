How to Watch Suns vs Pelicans Playoff Games Live Online

The top-seeded Phoenix Suns begin their quest for their first NBA championship in franchise history when they take on the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Game 1 (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, while the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Pelicans online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can watch every game of the series with DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, ESPN and TNT are included in every one, while NBA TV is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Suns vs Pelicans live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You can watch every game of the series with Sling TV

ESPN, ESPN3 (which simulcasts the ABC games) and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the NBA playoffs, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Suns vs Pelicans live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You won’t be able to watch the games on TNT

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but you can include the main package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Suns vs Pelicans live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the ESPN games via their app or website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You won’t be able to watch the games on NBA TV

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Suns vs Pelicans live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Suns vs Pelicans Preview

The Phoenix Suns, owners of the NBA’s best record this season, begin their postseason with a first-round matchup against the upstart eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

The defending Western Conference champion Suns are coming off a dominant regular season, in which they set a franchise record for wins with 64 – eight more than any other team in the NBA this year. Among their superlatives, they possess the best home record, road record and net scoring margin in the league.

Phoenix will be looking to get back to the NBA Finals, where their magical run came to an end last season at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Pelicans were one of the league’s most resilient teams this season, overcoming a 1-12 start and a full year without their star player Zion Williamson to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

New Orleans won two elimination games in the NBA Play-In Tournament against the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers to grab the Western Conference’s eighth seed.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into this first-round matchup:

No. 1 Phoenix Suns (64-18)

The top-seeded Suns look to defend their Western Conference title and head back to the NBA Finals for a crack at their first championship in franchise history. They took down the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Playoffs last year to advance to the Finals, where they came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Suns have been an all-around juggernaut this season – they were the only team in the NBA to finish top five in offensive (114.2, fifth), defensive (106.8, third) and net rating (7.5, first).

The core group from last season’s conference championship squad is back for another run, including backcourt mates Devin Booker and Chris Paul. The budding superstar Booker leads the team in scoring at 26.8 points per game and will look to flourish on the big stage this postseason. Paul, a 12-time All-Star, continues to produce at an incredible level at age 36, leading the league in assists at 10.8 per game, while averaging 14.7 points per game.

Fourth-year center Deandre Ayton anchors the team in the paint, averaging a double-double with 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans (38-46)

The Pelicans have been the definition of resilience this season, since beginning the campaign with a 1-12 record. They got off the ground and went 35-34 the rest of the way to qualify for the Play-In Tournament, where they beat the Spurs and Clippers to advance to the NBA Playoffs.

In the final Play-In Game with the eighth seed up for grabs, the Pelicans rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Clippers, 105-101.

“This team is resilient,” said Larry Nance Jr., who was acquired by the Pelicans along with C.J. McCollum via a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline. “They started 1-12. That’s so hard to pick yourself up from. I’ve been in seasons like that, it’s hard to keep going and keep striving for it.”

New Orleans has also had to overcome not having the services of their star forward Zion Williamson, who has been sidelined with a surgically repaired foot that did not heal in time for him to suit up this season.

In his absence, Brandon Ingram has led the way for the Pelicans, averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The 24-year-old forward scored a team-high 30 points in the Play-In Game win over the Clippers.

The addition of center Jonas Valanciunas via a trade coming into the season paid off nicely for the Pelicans, with the 29-year-old Lithuanian averaging 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Pelicans first-year head coach Willie Green will be facing his old boss, Monty Williams during this series. Green was an assistant coach for Williams and the Suns the previous two seasons.

Suns vs Pelicans First Round Schedule