How to Watch Suns vs Adelaide 36ers Online for Free

The Phoenix Suns take on the Adelaide 36ers in NBA preseason action on Sunday, October 2.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV (nationally) and Bally Sports Arizona (in the Suns market), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Suns vs 36ers streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of NBA TV via Prime Channels.

Prime NBA TV Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA TV Channel, you can watch the Suns vs 36ers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Bally Sports Arizona (local markets) and NBA TV are included in "Choice" and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Suns vs 36ers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You'll need the "Sports Plus" add-on for NBA TV, but any packages and add-ons can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Suns vs 36ers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBA TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" plus "Sports Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBA TV and other live channels (Amazon Prime's option is the cheapest for just NBA TV), and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Suns vs 36ers live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Suns vs Adelaide 36ers Preview

The Phoenix Suns take the court for the first time since blowing Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at home against the Dallas Mavericks.

Favored to win the Western Conference by ESPN, Phoenix returns much of its core with eyes on making another deep postseason run and avenging last season’s disappointment. That’s all despite a difficult offseason for the Suns such as star post player Deandrea Ayton tensions with the team.

“I haven’t spoken to him [head coach Monty Williams] at all, ever since the game,” Ayton said about his Game 7 benching via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “I can show him better than I can tell him. It’s life. Nobody cares about the uncomfortable nature of it, it’s how you perform and what you bring to the table. What’s said is already said.”

A new look and a new chapter for The Valley.@PayPal | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/VRCLhKtOlQ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 26, 2022

Williams said he addressed that Game 7 with the team upon the beginning of training camp. The coach also addressed the silence Ayton.

“So much has been made of Game 7 but we addressed that last night as a team,” Williams said via ESPN. “I put it to bed last night.”

“He’s just too good of a player, and he’s a good dude,” Williams added regarding Ayton. “There’s times where you bump heads on certain issues, but that doesn’t define a person in totality. And I think sometimes that stuff just gets blown out of proportion and rightfully so, when you don’t know all the facts.”

The Suns may play regular starters such as Ayton, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson, and Mikal Bridges a little against the NBL’s Adelaide 36ers on Sunday, but the preseason opener serves as a chance to develop depth and evaluate talent.

Phoenix won’t play Josh Okogie and Jae Crowder due to injuries.

Adelaide fielded a middle-of-the-pack squad last season at 10-18. While the NBL is generally for developing NBA prospects, Adelaide has a former player in Kai Sotto.

New Suns center Jock Landale once played for the 36ers, and he looks forward to the opportunity to face them. The Australia native is also familiar with 36ers player and fellow Australia native Andrew Gaze.

“I care a lot about the NBL and all its success,” Landale said via the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin.

“To be able to bring them out here on the world stage and give those guys a taste, first and foremost, of what it’s like to be in this league and playing in front of these crowds is fantastic,” Lankin added.