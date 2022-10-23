How to Watch Suns vs Clippers Game Online for Free

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers meet in a big early-season Western Conference matchup on Sunday, October 23.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Bally Sports Arizona (in Suns market) and Bally Sports SoCal (in Clippers market), and it will be televised everywhere else on NBA TV.

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and includes both Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports SoCal.

If the game is out of your market, you can watch a live stream of the game on FuboTV or Amazon Prime Channels, which both have NBA TV and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown on how you can watch a live stream of the Suns vs Clippers, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If the Game is in Your Market

If the Game is out of Your Market

Suns vs Clippers Preview

The Phoenix Suns (1-1) and Los Angeles Clippers (2-0) square off in a key early-season Western Conference clash on Sunday.

Phoenix opened the season with an emotional 107-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks on October 20. The Mavs stunned the Suns in Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals matchup last season.

Damian Lillard didn’t let Phoenix improved to 2-0 as he scored 41 points when the Portland Trailblazers edged the Suns 113-111 in overtime on October 21. Devin Booker led the Suns with 33 points, and Deandre Ayton added 26 points.

Phoenix now faces a rejuvenated Clippers team that split four games with the Suns last season. That’s a Clippers squad that didn’t have Kawhi Leonard due to an ACL tear.

Leonard helped the Clippers get to a solid start with a close win over the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97. He scored 14 points and tallied seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the win.

“Kawhi is going to be a process,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said via The Associated Press. “It is going to be a while before he is back to the Kawhi we know.

The Clippers went on to beat Sacramento 111-109 without Leonard as he rests occasionally amid his return from injury. Paul George exploded for 40 points in the win.

“I knew I had to be aggressive from the jump already,” George said via The Associated Press. “If anything, it [was] just after being angry about that. It definitely turned my aggression up.”

George has been stellar for the Clippers thus far with 27.5 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals per game. John Wall likewise has played well early on with 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game.

While George may not be the sole go-to player with Leonard back, his value remains high for the Clippers.

“I don’t think he has to change roles,” Lue said via The Associated Press. “I think he has to be aggressive. I think it is not one-two, it is one-and-one. Those two guys have to produce and perform at a high level for us to win, on both sides of the floor.”

“I had that talk with PG,” Lue added. “He is a great player, so you got to be aggressive and do what you do. You can’t take a backseat, you got to be aggressive.”