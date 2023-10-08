How to Watch Suns vs Pistons Preseason Live Stream for Free

The Phoenix Suns head to Little Caesar’s Arena on October 8 to take on the Detroit Pistons in preseason NBA action.

The game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Detroit (Pistons markets) and nationally on NBA TV, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have those channels, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Amazon Prime.

Suns vs Pistons Preview

The Suns finished fourth in the Western Conference last year with a 45-37 mark, ultimately falling in the Conference Semifinals in six games to eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

Both of the Suns’ returning superstars, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, will play in this game. “Those guys are going to play in Detroit, but they’re not going to play much,” new Suns head coach Frank Vogel said. “Just get their feet wet and get the feel of a real game against not ourselves. First game, try to get everybody in so everybody gets to execute our system and our schemes against another opponent.”

Whether guard Bradley Beal and big man Jusuf Nurkic will see any minutes, Vogel did not say, but neither is dealing with any ailments, so it’s a definite possibility.

On the other side, the Pistons finished with a league-worst 17-65 record last season. Detroit drafted two highly-touted rookies in Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser, and both should see the court here. Detroit will be without forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who is dealing with a low-grade right calf strain. Thompson and Sasser could both play more in Bogdanovic’s absence.

“It’s one of those deals where we’re being really cautious with him,” Pistons head coach Monty Williams said about the veteran center. “He’s been on the floor doing a little bit, but not enough where he can get in a game. We just want to be as careful as we can. The calf is a tricky thing and I think he’s had a history of calf injuries so our guys are doing the best we can to, not bring him along slowly, but bring him along so he can be effective when he gets back out there.”

The Pistons should also have third-year standout Cade Cunningham back after he had season-ending surgery due to a stress fracture in his shin last December. Cunningham says the air surrounding the team feels a bit different heading into the season.

“We have a chip on our shoulder I think.” Cunningham said. “Everybody’s ready to get out there and prove something not individually, but prove that us as a team, as a collective, we’re ready to compete and make noise in this league.”