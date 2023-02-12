How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 Live Online in Canada

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In Canada, the game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TSN and CTV, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch the Chiefs vs Eagles live on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Super Bowl LVII Preview

These two squads have been the cream of the NFL crop all season, so it’s only fitting they face off in the Big Game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be going for his second Super Bowl win with Kansas City, while Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will be making his first appearance as a head coach.

All eyes will be on the young QBs in this one, and for good reason. Not only is this the first time two Black quarterbacks have faced off in the Super Bowl. Hurts (24 years, 189 days) and Mahomes (27 years, 148 days) will make up the youngest starting QB duo in Super Bowl history.

Both have some major weapons to throw to, as well. The Eagles boast one of the NFL’s best wide receiving duos in A.J. Brown (1,496 receiving yards this year) and DeVonta Smith (1,196 receiving yards), while Mahomes has one of the all-time greats at the tight end position in Travis Kelce (1,338 receiving yards and a career-high 12 TD catches in 2022).

The Eagles and Chiefs are two four franchises to appear in multiple Super Bowls since 2017. Philadelphia has appeared in two, while Kansas City has been in three (the L.A. Rams and the New England Patriots also each have two appearances).

“As far as the Chiefs, obviously they’ve been really good for a long time, great organization,” Sirianni said. “Coach Reid is a great coach, and Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the world, [Chiefs TE] Travis Kelce, [Chiefs DT] Chris Jones. They have good players everywhere, and really good coaching.”

The respect among both coaches is clearly mutual. “He’s a guy that you can talk to and (he) communicates well,” Reid said about the Eagles head coach. “He’s got a fire to him that you appreciate – and the players appreciate. A personality is what I’m saying – a good personality. And he’s smart. I had a chance to talk to him and he’s a smart kid. And I think he’s perfect for Philadelphia. That’s a tough place and he’s a tough kid, and he relates well to those people there.”

Grammy Award-winning artist Rihanna will perform during the halftime show. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen (color analyst) will provide the game’s commentary, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sideline.