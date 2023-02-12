Super Bowl 4K Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Super Bowl 57 will take place on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and will feature two of the NFL’s most exciting quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl 2023 Preview

Both the Eagles and the Chiefs finished atop their respective conferences, each finishing with a 14-3 mark during the regular season. The Eagles are led on defense by linebacker Haason Reddick, who finished with a team-high 16 sacks on the season, and on offense by Hurts, who accounted for 22 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing scores during the regular season.

“Any time you’re asked to defend – let’s not count the offensive line for right now – six of them that can run it or can get the ball, it’s tougher than just the five,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said about Philly’s rushing attack, adding:

“You know some quarterbacks we play are not going to run the football so you take that out of your thinking, the pass rush is a little bit different, maybe the edge run support’s a little bit different but when the quarterback can do what this quarterback can do it brings it a lot more different issues. You’ve got to be on point with scheme, the players got to be on point with responsibility and you can see when that doesn’t happen and with people that they’ve played they expose them.”

The Chiefs are led on offense by Mahomes, who led the NFL in passing with 5,250 yards, and on defense by Frank Clark, who had a team-high 15.5 sacks on the season.

“We just want to go out there and do what we’ve done this whole entire time, to try and play clean football and play together,” Hurts said about playing in the big game. “I didn’t work this hard to stay the same. I put all this work in, we put all this work in, to have opportunities like this. It’ll be a fun one ”

On the injury front, Mahomes has been practicing on the ankle he sprained in the playoffs with little difficulty, while, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) should also be good to go come game time.

On the other side, for the Eagles, everyone was a full participant in the team’s final practice leading up to the game. Wide receiver Britain Covey (hamstring) is Philadelphia’s only questionable player.