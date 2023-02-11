How to Watch Super Bowl 57 Online for Free

The AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch live on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Super Bowl LVII live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (with compatible device) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your other free trials, this is one of the best and most-reliable streaming services with Fox, and it includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game, NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Super Bowl 57 Broadcast Preview

The lineup for Super Bowl LVII is a big one. EIght-time Grammy-winner and country music superstar Chris Stapleton has been tapped for the National Anthem, and 12-time Grammy-winner Babyface will be singing “America the Beautiful.” Additionally, Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph from “Abbott Elementary” will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pregame entertainment, according to the FOX press release. DJ Snake will also be spinning tunes on the sidelines during warm-ups, and R&B superstar Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL press release also has information on the American Sign Language performers:

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), renowned actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). For his acclaimed work in the movie “CODA,” Kotsur became only the second deaf person ever to win an Oscar, in the category of Best Supporting Actor. Colin Denny, a deaf Native American, will sign “America the Beautiful,” and is a proud member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and also provide the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

FOX has also released a by-the-numbers look at the big game coverage:

1st Super Bowl called by FOX NFL lead announce team of play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen. Also, 1st Super Bowl for sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi

2 SkyCams deliver sweeping views of all the action on the field

4th Time FOX Deportes presents exclusive Spanish-language telecast of the Super Bowl

4th Super Bowl Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines for FOX Sports

7 ½ Hours of live pregame coverage on Super Bowl Sunday, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on FOX

8 Mobile units deployed around State Farm Stadium

10 All-time Super Bowls broadcast on FOX – the most of any network in the last 26 years

13 Pylon cameras providing pin-point perspectives

14 Super Bowls won between FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY analysts

17 Super Bowls worked by FOX NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira

20 Miles of fiber and cable installed on the Super Bowl grounds

25 Hours of Super Bowl LVII coverage throughout the week on FOX Deportes

29 Total Super Bowls covered between FOX NFL lead game director Rich Russo and FOX NFL lead producer Richie Zyontz (5th for Russo as lead director, 7th for Zyontz as lead producer)

29 Field-level microphones capturing game and player sound

35 Analysts, hosts and commentators in Arizona anchoring FOX Sports coverage

50 Hours of week-long Super Bowl LVII programming from State Farm Stadium across FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes

94 Cameras committed to covering Super Bowl LVII (44 game cameras, 18 pregame cameras, 16 robotic cameras)

The Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.