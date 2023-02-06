Super Bowl Opening Night Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Super Bowl week kicks off Monday, February 6, with Opening Night ceremonies presented by Fast Twitch at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, home of the Phoenix Suns.

The event (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Super Bowl Opening Night 2023 streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Super Bowl Opening Night 2023 live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Super Bowl Opening Night 2023 live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Super Bowl Opening Night 2023 live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Super Bowl Opening Night 2023 Preview

The starts of Super Bowl 57 will be shining bright on opening night. A total of 10 players from both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet with a diverse swath of the media to discuss their upcoming matchup on opening night, which is a primary highlight. It will be the first time the players and coaches speak publicly this week, and it’ll also be the last time players will be available until the big game.

Opening night also features live performances and entertainment in addition to appearances by several current NFL players along with retired legends. Fans in attendance will be able to get autographs and take photos with former players and current team mascots. The past two years, COVID-19 kept the festivities from taking place in person, but this year, the league says it’s all about the fans.

“I am very excited for Opening Night,” said Eric Finkelstein, NFL senior director of events planning. “It is the first time the two teams will be available in the market under the same roof other than game day. The teams are available to the media and fans can come.”

“It’s really coming from our commissioner (Roger Goodell), he wants us to have as many accessible fan events as possible,” Nicki Ewell, NFL senior director of events, said, per AZ Central. “So the fans aren’t going to be on the floor. They’re going to be in the seats, but it’s still a chance to see our participating teams in person live. And it’s 20 dollars, so it’s almost cheaper than a movie ticket to come down and see the potential Super Bowl champions take the stage.”

Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business and league events for the NFL, explains why the events on opening night and beyond appeal to fans: “You have a massive convention center that you can go into, whether you are 5 or 85, and find something to do. Fans can kick a field goal, run the 40 (-yard dash), see the Lombardi Trophy, the (championship) rings (from past Super Bowls), get autographs from NFL players and all things that are authentically NFL.”

Colleen Wolfe and Maurice Jones-Drew are slated to anchor the coverage, while former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl winning wide receiver Michael Irvin will conduct interviews on-site.