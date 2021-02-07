How to Watch Super Bowl Pregame Show 2021 Online Without Cable

Super Bowl LV has arrived as Tom Brady looks to add to his already legendary resume, leading the Buccaneers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

While the game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. If you’re looking for the pre-game coverage, CBS’ show will start at 1 p.m. ET, and ESPN and NFL Network will both have pre- and post-game coverage, as well.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch all of the Super Bowl LV pre-game coverage live online for free:

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Kansas City, Tampa and every other NFL city

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Super Bowl pregame show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, ESPN and 65-plus other TV channels on AT&T TV. CBS and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can include any package with your 14-day free trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Super Bowl pregame show live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS, ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Super Bowl pregame show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Super Bowl LV Preview

The big game has arrived, as the Buccaneers and Chiefs face off in Super Bowl LV. While Kansas City is back for a second consecutive year, none of the rules and regulations are the same in the age of COVID.

“The first week’s similar to what you had last year,” Chiefs head coach Andry Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “The one thing that you’re minus is that long travel day, media day, that thing. You’ve still got it, but it’s right here at home . . . Other than that, you’re still going to have obligations, a tremendous amount of obligations, to the media. You gotta work your schedule around that so that it fits. That second week is a little bit of a challenge.”

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians is a two-time Super Bowl champion as an assistant coach, but is seeking his first as a head coach. Arians — who took over the Bucs in 2019 — credits Bear Bryant for his growth as a coach.

“I think two people – Jimmy Sharpe, who was my coach at Virginia Tech my last year and got me started in this business, and coach Bear Bryant,” Arians said. “The last thing he told me when I was going off to Temple: Coach them hard and hug them later. And that’s been my mantra ever since. And Jimmy taught me how to make his players believe they’re going to win every single game, even though they probably didn’t have a chance because we stunk. But we went on the field every time thinking we were going to win the game.”

It’s hard to avoid talking about the two offenses that will be involved in the game — the Bucs unit led by legendary QB Tom Brady and the Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s done an incredible job,” Brady said of Mahomes this week, per ESPN. “I really admire Patrick for the kind of player he is. He has great command of his team. I know his teammates love playing with him. He’s got great charisma. When I see Patrick, I see someone who, none of these moments are too big for him. … He’s a tremendous player. A great leader. [He] always seems to play his best when his team needs it the most.”

Injury Report

Buccaneers

QUESTIONABLE: WR Antonio Brown (knee), TE Cameron Brate (back)

Did Not Participate: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related), TE Cameron Brate (back)

Limited Participant: None

Full Participant: WR Antonio Brown (knee), LB Lavonte David (hamstring), S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), WR Chris Godwin (elbow), WR Mike Evans (knee), DL Steve McLendon (not injury related)

Chiefs

OUT: T Eric Fisher (achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee/ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Sammy Watkins (calf)

Did Not Participate: T Eric Fisher (achilles), LB Willie Gay (knee/ankle), RB Darwin Thompson (illness)

Limited Participant: None

Full Participant: QB Patrick Mahomes (toe), OL Mike Remmers (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), OL Andrew Wylie (ankle), RB Le’Veon Bell (ankle), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), WR Sammy Watkins (calf)