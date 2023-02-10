How to Watch the Super Bowl Without Cable

The big day is nearly here, Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch live on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Super Bowl LVII live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Fox 4K (with compatible device) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but if you’ve used up all your other free trials, this is one of the best and most-reliable streaming services with Fox, and it includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game, NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Super Bowl LVII live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Super Bowl 57 Preview

For Super Bowl LVII, FOX has pulled out all the stops for the match up between AFC champs Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champs Philadelphia Eagles.

Between FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes, there is wall-to-wall coverage throughout Super Bowl Sunday leading up to the big game. According to the FOX press release, the pre-game coverage will last 7 1/2 hours, beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern time on FOX. There are also a couple of specials airing on Super Bowl Eve, Saturday, February 11.

The broadcast schedule is as follows, all times Eastern:

Saturday, February 11

“The Herd with Colin Cowherd: Super Bowl Special,” 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on FOX. A special edition of “The Herd” featuring Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre.

“The Perfect 10,” 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on FOX. This special will shine a spotlight “on the only 10 legendary football icons to have achieved one of the rarest dual accomplishments in all of professional sports — winning the Heisman Trophy and being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

“First Things First: Super Bowl Special,” 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on FOX. A special edition of “First Things First” with Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes.

Sunday, February 12

“Skip & Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special,” 11 a.m. to noon on FOX.

“Road to the Super Bowl,” noon to 1 p.m. on FOX. This special features NFL Films’ “classic slow-motion footage and the best of more than 100 players and coaches wired for sound.”

“FOX Super Bowl LVII Pre-Game Show,” 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cast of FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff join forces “for one mega show featuring five-and-a-half hours of live pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.” Curt Menefee hosts alongside Terry Bradshaw with analysis from Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Rob Gronkowski. ALso appearing with reports and interviews are Charissa Thompson, Sean Payton, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink, and Cooper Manning with “The Manning Hour.” Just prior to kickoff, the pregame moves inside State Farm Stadium on the set in the northeast tunnel for final predictions.

Super Bowl LVII, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., approximately, on FOX. The halftime show will air at approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Rihanna is the headliner for Super Bowl 2023.

FOX Super Bowl Postgame, 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., approximately, on FOX.

The Super Bowl lead-out show this year is the season 2 premiere of “Next Level Chef” on FOX.

The Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.