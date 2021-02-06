How to Watch Super Bowl 2021 on Xbox One or Series X/S

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the eighth franchise in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls when they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Bucs on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X or S:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Super Bowl LV on Xbox One or Series X/S

All of the following options include free trials for new subscribers, so if you’ve already used one of the services, just go on to the next option to watch the Super Bowl for free.

1) Sign up for free trial of Amazon Prime’s CBS All Access channel 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Amazon Prime Video app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Amazon Prime Video app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Amazon Prime Video” until you find it 5) Select the Amazon Prime Video app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Amazon Prime Video app 7) Log in with your Amazon Prime credentials 8) If you don’t see the option for CBS All Access on the main screen, go to the “TV Shows” tab at the top 9) Scroll to “Your Channels” and select “CBS All Access” 10) Select “Watch Live: Your Local CBS Station” to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of FuboTV 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the FuboTV app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the FuboTV app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “FuboTV” until you find it 5) Select the FuboTV app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the FuboTV app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for FuboTV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of Hulu With Live TV 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the Hulu app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the Hulu app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “Hulu” until you find it 5) Select the Hulu app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the Hulu app 7) Log in with the credentials you used when signing up for Hulu With Live TV 8) Navigate the guide to find CBS and start watching the game or pre-game coverage

1) Sign up for free trial of CBS All Access 2) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 3a) If you already have the CBS All Access app, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the CBS All Access app, press Y while on the home screen to search 4) Start to type “CBS All Access” until you find it 5) Select the CBS All Access app and then select “Get” to install it 6) Open the CBS All Access app 7) Choose to log-in with your CBS All Access credentials rather than a TV provider 8) Navigate left to find the menu and select “Live TV” 9) Select the CBS channel to start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Option 5: Watch Through CBS Sports

Note: It’s unclear if this option will have the Super Bowl commercials or halftime show, while the above options will all be the exact same as the regular CBS broadcast

1) Turn on your Xbox One or Series X/S 2a) If you already have the CBS Sports app, skip to step 6 2b) If you don’t have the CBS Sports app, press Y while on the home screen to search 3) Start to type “CBS Sports” until you find it 4) Select the CBS Sports app and then select “Get” to install it 5) Open the CBS Sports app 6) Start watching the game or pre-game coverage

Super Bowl LV Preview

Tom Brady, who is making his record 10th Super Bowl appearance, will be looking for his seventh ring, while his heir apparent, Patrick Mahomes, will be going for his second in a row at the age of 25.

“As I continue in my career, I am still trying to do whatever I can to watch the tape on him,” Mahomes said about Brady, via CNN. “Because he is doing it the right way, and you can tell by how many Super Bowl championships he has, and the rings on his fingers.”

The respect is mutual. “I really admire Patrick for the kind of player he is,” Brady told the media this week. “He has great command of his team. I know his teammates love playing with him. He’s got great charisma. I think when I see Patrick, I see someone who, you know, none of these moments are too big for him.”

After feeling as though they had all but one pivotal piece at the end of the 2019 season, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and company went after Brady, who turned out to be the catalyst the team needed to take that next step. As a result, the Buccaneers are headed to their first Super Bowl since the 2002 season, and now, Brady will have a chance to win his first Super Bowl without the tutelage of Bill Belichick.

Both teams enter this game relatively healthy, although the Chiefs suffered a few blows of late. Left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles in the AFC championship against the Buffalo Bills, while linebacker Willie Gay tore his meniscus in practice, so both will miss the game.

Kansas City wideout Sammy Watkins (calf) is the only Chiefs player listed as questionable on the injury report heading into Sunday, while tight end Cameron Brate is the lone Bucs player listed as questionable. Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, and while he is expected to be limited, he should play. Tampa Bay also received good news about standout rookie safety Antione Winfield Jr., this week. Winfield, who will be tasked with covering the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, has been nursing an ankle injury, and he told the media this week he would be ready on Sunday.

“The ankle is feeling good, I’m gonna play the game,” Winfield Jr. said, per Pro Football Talk. That’s good news for a Bucs secondary that is going to need all the help it can get against Mahomes.

The Chiefs are currently three-point favorites despite the game being played at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa’s home field.