How to Watch Uber Showtime Series Online for Free

The latest TV drama series to hit the airwaves is “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” which premieres Sunday, February 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch “Super Pumped” streaming live or on-demand online:

‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ Preview





Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is the first installment of the Super Pumped anthology series in which each season will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core and changed culture. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Uma Thurman, and Kyle Chandler. Watch the series premiere Sunday, February 27th on SHOWTIME. #SHOWTIME #SuperPumped Subscribe… 2022-01-27T20:21:16Z

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” is based on Mike Isaac’s bestselling book of the same name, which was hailed as one of the best books of 2019 by NPR.

Its description reads, “Hailed as the definitive book on Uber and Silicon Valley, ‘Super Pumped’ is an epic story of ambition and deception, obscene wealth, and bad behavior that explores how blistering technological and financial innovation culminated in one of the most catastrophic twelve-month periods in American corporate history.”

It continues:

Backed by billions in venture capital dollars and led by a brash and ambitious founder, Uber promised to revolutionize the way we move people and goods through the world. What followed would become a corporate cautionary tale about the perils of startup culture and a vivid example of how blind worship of startup founders can go wildly wrong.

Now the bestselling book is coming to life as a Showtime drama series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman, Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishe, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti.

The Showtime press release teases:

The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences. Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member. The Showtime series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

The premiere episode is titled “Grow or Die” and its description reads, “UberCab CEO Travis Kalanick sets his sights on landing an important partner for his fledgling company, VC powerhouse Bill Gurley — but Gurley’s money might not be enough.”

Then on March 6 comes episode two, “X to the X.” Its description reads, “Engineers develop new technology to help skirt their legal problems; Travis rewards the team for their hard work with a blowout in Las Vegas, courting the unwanted attention of the press.”

“Super Pumped” has also already been renewed for a second season. The anthology series’ second season will also be based on one of Isaac’s books — though this book hasn’t even been released yet. The second “Super Pumped” installment will focus on Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and its founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.