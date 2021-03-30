How to Watch Supergirl Season 6 Online Free

One of the most popular superhero shows on TV returns this week when “Supergirl” premieres its sixth season Tuesday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Supergirl online for free:

‘Supergirl’ Season 6 Preview

Supergirl | Season 6 Trailer | The CWSupergirl premieres Tuesday, March 30th. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About SUPERGIRL: SUPERGIRL is based on the DC character Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, who after 12 years of keeping her powers a secret on Earth, decides to finally embrace her superhuman abilities and be the hero she was always meant… 2021-03-23T17:00:13Z

When we last saw the citizens of National City, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realized she had to work with her estranged friend Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) if she had any hope of stopping Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and the Leviathan organization — but they were unsuccessful. In the end, Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath) ended up giving his life to stop Leviathan and it left him dying of radiation poisoning aboard Leviathan’s ship. And in the final moments, Lex revealed that he and his mother, Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong) are ready to “get to work.”

When the sixth and final season premieres, Supergirl “will immediately be thrust into the greatest challenge of her life — forced to confront her own mortality, and the prospect of losing all hope,” according to The CW’s press release.

It continues:

As her friends rally to help her in this difficult fight, a new villain will arrive in National City and test her resolve. While trying to save National City, Supergirl and her friends will confront issues of social justice — including prejudice, racism, intolerance — societal ills that Supergirl’s alter-ego, Kara Danvers, will take on as a journalist. As threats mount on all sides, and new villains partner with old villains, the Superfriends find themselves in a race to amass power in their attempts to keep everyone safe. Ultimately, the Superfriends will have to examine their own use of power and confront their own blindspots. Supergirl will learn that her real power comes from within and that her greatest gift is inspiring others to access the same power within themselves. Our Superfriends will learn that the best way for heroes to help the world is by empowering each individual. Only then, will they be Stronger Together.

The premiere episode is titled “Rebirth” and its description reads, “As Brainiac lays close to death after trying to stop Lex, Supergirl and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena enlists the entire team — Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai), and Brainiac — to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself.”

The second episode is titled “A Few Good Women.” It airs on April 6 and its description teases, “As the stakes with Lex are raised higher than ever before, Lena must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex to her breaking point.”

“Supergirl” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.