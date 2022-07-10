How to Watch ‘Supreme Team’ Showtime Documentary Online Free

The latest docuseries to hit TV is “Supreme Team,” a hybrid of a crime docuseries and a music docuseries. It premieres Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don't have cable or don't have Showtime, here are some different ways you can watch "Supreme Team" streaming live or on-demand online:

‘Supreme Team’ Preview

Directed by Nasir “Nas” Jones and Peter J Scalettar, “Supreme Team” is a three-part limited docuseries that “takes an in-depth look at the notorious Queens, New York gang, and tells the real story from the mouths of its two leaders and family members, Kenneth ‘Supreme’ McGriff and Gerald ‘Prince’ Miller,” according to the Showtime press release.

It continues:

“Supreme Team” is the real story of the notorious Queens, NY crime syndicate known as the Supreme Team, as told by its two leaders, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and Gerald “Prince” Miller. Through the voices of these two infamous entrepreneurs as well as hip hop legend LL Cool J, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, journalist Joy Reid, singer Ashanti, producer Irv Gotti and others in the local community, viewers are given access beyond the headlines to examine the broader cultural dynamics and the impact that this small group had on hip hop and society at large. While the Supreme Team reached its height in the ’80s and ’90s, the documentary series spans across six decades. Prince and Supreme begin by recalling the youthful decisions they made in the 1970s that would so greatly impact each of them later in life. What followed was a tightrope walk as these two men navigated choices that could land them as leaders of their industry, or behind bars for life – all the while getting sucked into the chaos in their community which has an impact that is still felt to this day. America has a long history of illegal activity as the seed for success: From bootlegging to the plausible deniability in the pharmaceutical industry of today, “Supreme Team” tells the story of why that path that’s been modeled isn’t designed for everyone.

The premiere episode is titled “The Foundation” and its description reads, “Before becoming leaders of the notorious Supreme Team, Kenneth ‘Supreme’ McGriff and Gerald ‘Prince’ Miller were young boys growing up in the thriving middle-class section of South Jamaica, Queens. But as New York took a turn in the ‘70s, a traumatic childhood experience with law enforcement and newfound role models would ultimately pave the way for the forming of the Supreme Team in the early ‘80s.”

Then on July 17 comes “War & Peace,” and on July 24 is the finale, called “Truth & Consequences.”

“Supreme Team” airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.