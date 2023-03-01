‘Survivor’ 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Season 44 Online

The granddaddy of reality competition shows, “Survivor,” is back with its 44th season, premiering Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch “Survivor” streaming live online:

‘Survivor’ Season 44 Preview

“Survivor” is back with a two-hour premiere for a season that host Jeff Probst has called “electric.”

“I loved this group from the opening moments. I can’t give you a specific answer as to why they were so electric, but I do think you’ll feel it straight out of the game,” Probst told “Entertainment Weekly” in a pre-show interview. “One of the fun parts of the job is putting together a new cast of players, but it’s also fraught with risk because you can’t predict the vibe once they are all together. This group definitely came to play the game, and here’s the truth about Survivor — great players make for great seasons. It’s really that simple. I think we got it right this time!”

Additionally, Probst confirmed to TV Insider that season 44 features the first showmance since season 39, “Island of the Idols,” when competitive swimmer Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting got together. Their romance started at Ponderosa, however, so viewers didn’t get to see it, but the two were conspicuously absent from the live reunion episode and went public with their romance that same month, in December 2019. They are now engaged — Beisel announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2022.

But Probst confirmed season 44 has a “showmance” and he hopes that it lasts.

“‘Survivor 44’ has a showmance, our first showmance in a very long time. I won’t say anything other than if it lasted, it would make me very happy,” said the host.

The 18 castaways that make up the season 44 cast include:

Name: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Age: 36

Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Occupation: Salon owner

Name: Matt Blankinship

Age: 27

Hometown: Albany, Calif.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Security software engineer

Name: Brandon Cottom

Age: 30

Hometown: Newtown, Pa.

Current Residence: Newton, Pa.

Occupation: Security specialist

Name: Kane Fritzler

Age: 25

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Law student

Name: Carson Garrett

Age: 20

Hometown: Rome, Ga.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: NASA engineering student

Name: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Age: 43

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio

Occupation: Barbershop owner

Name: Lauren Harpe

Age: 31

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Name: Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Age: 43

Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Occupation: Engineering manager

Name: Helen Li

Age: 29

Hometown: Wayland, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Product manager

Name: Frannie Marin

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.

Current Residence: Cambridge, Mass.

Occupation: Research coordinator

Name: Danny Massa

Age: 32

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.

Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter

Name: Bruce Perreault

Age: 46

Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Maddy Pomilla

Age: 28

Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Charity projects manager

Name: Claire Rafson

Age: 25

Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech investor

Name: Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Age: 35

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

Current Residence: Mesa, Ariz.

Occupation: Yogi

Name: Sarah Wade

Age: 27

Hometown: Rochester, Minn.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Management consultant

Name: Carolyn Wiger

Age: 35

Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.

Current Residence: Hugo, Minn.

Occupation: Drug counselor

Name: Josh Wilder

Age: 34

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Surgical podiatrist

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.