How to Watch Survivor Season 43 Online for Free

Long-running reality competition series “Survivor” is back for its 43rd season on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch “Survivor” streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “Survivor” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Survivor” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Survivor” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “Survivor” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

‘Survivor’ Season 43 Preview

Jeff Probst and “Survivor” are back with a two-hour premiere as 18 new castaways compete for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

The CBS press release for season 43 teases:

After 22 years on television, 646 castaways and 639 torch snuffs, the premiere of season 43 will be the CBS Original series’ 621st episode, launching a new chapter of the groundbreaking reality competition. SURVIVOR continues to evolve when these 18 new players are stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji and must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day. The individuals competing on season 43 are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

The castaways are as follows:

Name: Cassidy Clark

Age: 26

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Designer

Name: Cody Assenmacher

Age: 35

Hometown: Preston, Iowa

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Elevator sales

Name: Dwight Moore

Age: 22

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.

Occupation: Graduate student

Name: Elisabeth “Elie” Scott

Age: 31

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Clinical psychologist

Name: Geo Bustamante

Age: 36

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Project manager

Name: James Jones

Age: 37

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Event planner

Name: Jeanine Zheng

Age: 24

Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: UX designer

Name: Jesse Lopez

Age: 30

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Occupation: Political science PhD

Name: Justine Brennan

Age: 29

Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.

Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Occupation: Cyber security sales

Name: Karla Cruz Godoy

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: Newark, Del.

Occupation: Educational project manager

Name: Lindsay Carmine

Age: 42

Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.

Occupation: Pediatric nurse

Name: Mike ‘Gabler’ Gabler

Age: 52

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho

Occupation: Heart valve specialist

Name: Morriah Young

Age: 28

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Teacher

Name: Nneka Ejere

Age: 43

Hometown: Weatherford, Texas

Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas

Occupation: Pharmacist

Name: Noelle Lambert

Age: 25

Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.

Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.

Occupation: U.S. Paralympian

Name: Owen Knight

Age: 30

Hometown: Bethesda, Md.

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: College admissions director

Name: Ryan Medrano

Age: 25

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

Current Residence: El Paso, Texas

Occupation: Warehouse associate

Name: Sami Layadi

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Pet cremator

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.