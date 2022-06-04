Swiatek vs Gauff Live Stream: How to Watch French Open Final Online

American tennis star Coco Gauff takes on Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek in the Women’s French Open championship on Saturday, June 4.

In the United States, the match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC and will also stream live on Peacock Premium.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Swiatek vs Gauff online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Swiatek vs Gauff live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Swiatek vs Gauff live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

In addition to being on TV, both the women’s and men’s French Open finals will be simulcast on Peacock TV. In order to watch this way, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Swiatek vs Gauff live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Swiatek vs Gauff live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Swiatek vs Gauff French Open 2022 Preview

Coco Gauff will go for two at the French Open.

She faces Iga Swiatek for the singles championship on Saturday. Gauff will also compete for the doubles title with fellow American Jessica Pegula. They face the French tandem of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday, June 6.

Gauff, 18, became the youngest woman to reach both finals in the same major tournament since Serena Williams did in 1999 according to ESPN News Services. Gauff also became the youngest player to reach the French Open championship in 2001 per USA Today.

“There’s a fine line between believing in yourself and almost pushing yourself too much,” Gauff told the media according to the New York Times’ Chris Clarey.

In the singles semifinals, Gauf beat Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, June 2. Gauf previously reached the singles quarterfinals last year before falling short.

“At that moment, I wanted it too much,” Gauff said per Clarey. “Whereas now, I definitely want it. Yes, who wouldn’t? But also, it’s not going to be the end of the world if it doesn’t happen for me.”

Swiatek won her semifinal match 6-2, 6-1 over Daria Kasatkina on Thursday. The 2020 French Open champion, Swiatek beat Gauf in their previous two meetings. Swiatek has a 34-match winning streak going, but she says she doesn’t let the pressure get to her.

“I’m just trying to treat these matches as any other matches,” Swiatek said per ESPN News Services, “because it is stressful, and I accept that. But I want to keep doing the same work.”

Improvement comes with it, she says.

“I feel like I’m playing better every match,” Swiatek told the media on Thursday.

🎙️ "I feel like I'm playing better every match" — @iga_swiatek looks back at an impressive semi-final win today:#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022

Gauff alluded to not stressing over how high of a level Swiatek is playing at. That’s also despite Swiatek saying she uses her No. 1 ranking “to put pressure on my opponents” per ESPN News Services.

“She’s definitely the favorite going into the match on paper,” Gauff said per Clarey. “But I think that going in, I’m just going to play free and play my best tennis. I think in a Grand Slam final, anything can happen.”

Gauff, a Florida native, will have her younger brothers — Cameron and Codey — attending the match. Gauff’s father, Corey Gauff, noted that Cameron will have his birthday while at the tournament.

“He’s coming to Paris as an 8-year-old and leaving as a 9-year-old,” Corey Gauff said per Clarey.