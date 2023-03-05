How to Watch SWV & Xscape Show Streaming Online Free

Fans of ’90s R&B, listen up — there’s a new limited series coming to TV called “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B,” premiering on Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bravo and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Bravo is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Bravo and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Bravo, plus you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B’ Preview

Play

SNEAK PEEK: Will Drama Derail SWV & Xscape's Mega Concert? |SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B | Bravo Get a VIP look at best selling R&B groups SWV and Xscape in a six-part limited series that pulls back the curtain on the singers' personal and professional lives as they prepare to hit the stage together. Watch the premiere of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, Sunday, March 5th at 9:30/8:30c on Bravo… 2023-01-31T18:06:22Z

From 1992 to 1997, SWV (“Sisters With Voices) charted four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including their hit “Weak” that reached No. 1 and was certified three-times platinum. They had eight other songs hit the charts in that span as well.

From 1993 to 1998, XSCAPE had five Top 10 hits and five other singles that charted as well. Now the two iconic ’90s girl groups are coming together for a six-part docuseries as they mount a comeback together.

The Bravo press release reads:

Multiplatinum R&B trio SWV (Sisters With Voices), featuring Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammy Awards. Mega-successful R&B quartet XSCAPE, featuring Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott, has sold more than 9 million records worldwide and notched six top-10 songs hitting the Billboard 100. This six-part limited series puts fans in a VIP front-row seat and offers backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together. For more than three decades, SWV and XSCAPE have reigned supreme with chart-topping hits, showstopping performances, sold-out tours and epic breakups. Although both groups are undisputedly talented and the competition is friendly, the fan-fueled rivalry between the New York new jack swinging trio and the Atlanta hip-hop soul quartet has always been as legendary as the bands themselves. Now, as they come together for a spectacular one-night-only concert event, these seven powerful voices must juggle family and career commitments while learning to collaborate with their fiercest competitors. The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups —such as the bombshell revelation of the Scott sisters’ dark secret, which threatens to tear their family apart and drive a wedge between XSCAPE. From wars about set design and setlists, to epic battles over which group should headline, these women don’t hold back. Each episode will capture the highs and lows of their journey as they race against a ticking clock to create a career-reigniting concert. But can these strong-willed songstresses ever reach an accord? Not before sharing their most vulnerable moments and venturing beyond business to try healing the personal hurts that stand in the way of their futures.

The premiere episode is titled “Let’s Make History” and its description reads, “Legendary ’90s R&B groups SWV and Xscape battle it out in front of a live audience at Verzuz; both groups reunite for a once-in-a-lifetime show, but tensions flare between Xscape members Tamika and LaTocha.”

“SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B” premieres on Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.