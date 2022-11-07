Where to Watch Syracuse vs Lehigh Basketball Game Today

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks head to the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, November 7 to take on the Syracuse Orange.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Lehigh vs Syracuse:

Lehigh vs Syracuse Preview

The Orange finished with an overall record of 16-17 last year, putting up 77.4 points a game on offense while shooting 45.1% from the field. Syracuse allowed just over 75 points per contest on defense, letting opposing teams go 42.6% from the floor.

Returning players for Syracuse include guard starting guards Joe Girard and Symir Torrence, forward Benny Williams, center Jesse Edwards and John Bol Ajak. Guard Judah Mintz should be the team’s fifth starter. Key newcomers for the Orange include Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and Mounir Hima.

The Orange are coming off an 72-58 exhibition win over Division II Southern New Hampshire, and after the team made an unimpressive 39% of its field goal attempts, Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim called the squad out, pointing the finger at his big man, specifically.

“We’re making a pretty concerted effort to get Jesse the ball,” Boeheim said after the senior center went 4-for-7 against Southern New Hampshire. “He’s got to be better down there. This is against 6-6 guys. When he’s going against 7-footers, he’s going to have to be better down there. He had two or three layups. He’s got to use the backboard like he’s taught. He’s trying to dump it in there, gets fouled and doesn’t make it. He’s got to finish those.”

On the other side, the Mountain Hawks went 13-19 last year after losing 10 of their first 11 games, scoring 68.4 points per contest on offense while shooting 44.7% from the field. Lehigh fell in the Patriot League semifinals to Colgate, and will be looking to get further this season.

“I think we have been on a growth trajectory, even looking back to last year and reflecting on our growth pattern towards the end of the year where we’re playing much better basketball than earlier in the year,” Lehigh head coach Brett Reed said. “It’s not always a linear process that we’re immediately going to pick up where we left off. But it demonstrates that we’ve got a team that’s got very good unity and a growth mindset. Both of those things are combining to forge a team in 2022-23, that should be pretty formidable in the Patriot League.”

Key returners for the Mountain Hawks include juniors Dominic Parolin and JT Tan, along with senior Jakob Alamudun and senior guard Evan Taylor, who averaged 13 points a game last season.