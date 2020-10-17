How to Watch Tales From the Hood 3 Online

Just in time for Halloween, there’s a new Tales From the Hood film coming to scare you out of your wits. It premieres Saturday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Tales From the Hood 3 streaming online for free:

Tales From the Hood 3 Preview

TALES FROM THE HOOD 3 Trailer (2020) Horror AnthologyTALES FROM THE HOOD 3 Trailer (2020) Horror Anthology PLOT: Following the franchise’s cult classic roots, this all-new anthology features four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill audiences with its horrifying twists and social commentary. #TalesFromTheHood3 CAST: Tony Todd, Lynn Whitfield, Savannah Basley SUBSCRIBE for more Movie Trailers HERE: https://goo.gl/Yr3O86 Check out all of… 2020-09-03T17:01:24Z

Tales from the Hood was a horror/comedy/drama from 1995 executive-produced by Spike Lee and directed by Rusty Cundieff. It featured four short urban-themed horror stories based on problems that affect the African-American community, like police corruption, domestic abuse, institutional racism, and gang violence. The throughline is that three drug dealers buy some “found” drugs from an eccentric funeral director.

A sequel, Tales From the Hood 2, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in July 2018 and now the third installment is premiering on Syfy.

Following the franchise’s cult classic roots, this all-new anthology, which features Tony Todd and Lynn Whitfield, is four terrifying tales that will scare and thrill audiences with its horrifying twists and social commentary.

In a 2018 interview with IndieWire, Cundieff talked about why 20 years passed between the first Tales From the Hood and the sequel and what impact he’s heard the films have had on fans. He said Jordan Peele’s Get Out film really helped them get Tales From the Hood 2 made, after studios saw the kind of response that film was getting. He also said that there is no shortage of issues to delve into, even 20 years later.

“There are a lot of issues that are still out there. Police brutality, dealing with sexual politics. One of the things that happened with the first one is that I’ve had people who were once gang members come up to me and say they stopped being gang members because of Tales From the Hood, which is an awesome thing to have happen. The “Crazy K.” segment made them rethink what they were doing,” said Cundieff, adding, “I think it’s more the sense that black-on-black crime was doing the job of the white supremacists for them. That resonated for a lot of people.”

Tales From the Hood 3 premieres Saturday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

