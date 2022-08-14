‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hit zombie apocalypse drama “The Walking Dead” is getting another spinoff when “Tales of the Walking Dead” premieres on Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Tales of the Walking Dead” online for free:

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Preview

TWD SDCC Trailer: Tales of the Walking Dead | New Series Premieres August 14

On the heels of the highly successful shows “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” comes “Tales of the Walking Dead,” a second spinoff that will feature standalone stories from the zombie apocalypse.

The AMC press release teases:

New episodic anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” is the latest series withing the expanding TWD Universe. With six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse, each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view – but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of “The Walking Dead.” The series stars Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others.

The premiere episode is titled “Evie; Joe,” and its description reads, “In a road-trip story, a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past; along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite; they team up in an effort to find their lost loved ones.”

Then on August 21 comes episode two, titled “Blair; Gina.” Its description reads, “In a fast-paced, reality-twisting buddy-action heist, a disgruntled receptionist and her overbearing boss are trapped together as Atlanta collapses under the Walker Apocalypse, forcing them to work together to escape the city.”

In its review of the new series, Den of Geek praised the new format for breathing new life into the “Walking Dead” universe, writing:

Traveling from rom-com to sci-fi sendoff to villain origin story to nature documentary within a handful of episodes is a major shift in tone for a series that spent its first eight seasons firmly entrenched in one man’s story. Keeping things short and sweet while exploring the many possibilities of the zombie apocalypse is the exact thing to enliven a show that has long depended on slow-burn reveals and lengthy character arcs. Not replacing but accentuating the main series, Tales also gives longtime fans the tantalizing possibility of revisiting beloved deceased characters like Sasha, Andrea, Lori, the Greene family, and yes, maybe even Glenn.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” premieres on Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on AMC.