Where to Watch Texas A&M vs UL Monroe Basketball 2022

A new-look Texas A&M squad tips-off its season against Louisiana Monroe on Monday, November 7.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch UL Monroe vs Texas A&M:

UL Monroe vs Texas A&M Preview

Texas A&M will need some new players to step up if the Aggies are to top an NIT performance from last season. The Aggies open with Louisiana Monroe on Monday, November 7.

“I think it did a lot for our program,” Aggies player Henry Coleman said about last season’s NIT run via 12thman.com. “After being humbled, we took advantage of the situation we did have. They weren’t the games we wanted to be playing, but we played the games like they were. I think the guys came in every day and worked hard so we could keep playing. Coach (Williams) preaches on being an everyday type guy, not four or five times out of the week type guy. We learned where we can get by being a group of seven days out of the week kind of guys. We have to keep chopping the wood and carrying the water.”

Texas A&M reached the NIT championships before falling to Xavier by a point. This season’s Aggies squad won’t have Quenton Jackson, who opted for the NBA Draft.

Transfers could help the Aggies alleviate that loss and build toward making an NCAA Tournament run. That crew includes Andersson Garcia from Mississippi State, Dexter Dennis from Wichita State, Julius Marble from Michigan State, and Khalen Robinson from Arkansas.

Coleman returning helps. He averaged 11 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season. The Aggies also have Tyrece Radford back after he averaged 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per night last year.

“Henry has a chance to be an all-league player,” head coach Buzz Williams said via 12thMan.com. “Henry has a chance to be an academic all-league guy here. You couldn’t find a better representation of what you want in a student-athlete on and off the court. When you look to the transfer portal, he is the kind of player you want to get for your team.”

Louisiana Monroe, which went 13-18 last season, also has a new look with most of its key players gone from last season. The Warhawks added transfers in A.D. Diedhiou from UAB, Devon Hancock from Milwaukee, Jamari Blackmon from North Alabama, Savion Gallion from South Plains, and Victor Bafutto from Mercer.

For Texas A&M, getting past an upset-minded Warhawks would just be the beginning.

“A great run in the NCAA Tournament or an SEC Championship are goals that are reachable,” Coleman said via 12thMan.com. “If we work hard and smart each day, good things will come our way. I think our work is going to get us there. We’re not the most talented team. We don’t have all the five-star guys in here. But we have a lot of guys who are everyday guys who are going to work every single day.”