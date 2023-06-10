Taylor vs Lopez Live Stream: How to Watch Fight for Free

In what is sure to be a fight to the finish, boxers Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez are stepping into the ring on Saturday night.

The main card (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Taylor vs Lopez:

Taylor vs Lopez Preview

The marquee boxing match this week sees the former undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor taking on the former unified lightweight titleholder in Teofimo Lopze on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden. On the line is Taylor’s WBO junior welterweight title.

In the pre-bout press conference, Taylor said that Lopez has been “disrespectful” and he’s here to win.

“He means what he says, and I mean what I say. There is genuine dislike here. He’s been disrespectful. I’m going to make him pay for his words on Saturday. I can’t wait to get in there. You will see a Josh Taylor win, possibly by KO, and nice and early as well,” said Taylor.

He added, “I know he’s a good fighter. The version that beat Lomachenko is a very good fighter. That’s the version I’m preparing for. It’s all about your preparation. I’ve prepared diligently and to the best of my ability. You’ll see the best of me on Saturday night.”

The disrespect in question was made during an interview with Punsh Drunk Boxing. In that interview Lopez straight-up said he wants to kill Taylor in the ring.

“I said it like it is: I want to kill Josh Taylor. Well, what the f*** does that mean? People are like, ‘Get back to boxing.’ Well, that is boxing. This is what we sign up for,” said Lopez, adding, “You’re gonna apply I lose your life and what does that mean and yeah, I mean, if I’m if I’m gonna die in that ring at least I died for some dignity and some integrity, I went out there like a warrior, like a champ. I know it’s what I signed up for … I think people want to be, I think people are trying to mind-f*** themselves that this is not what it is. It is what it is.”

When asked about it at the pre-bout press conference, he did not back down, saying, “You aim at death for that’s where life begins. Everybody is scared of death. I don’t know why. We’re all going to die, but at least if I die, I’m dying for something that means something and will last forever. That’s what greats are all about.”

The Taylor vs Lopez fight airs live on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN Plus. The main event should be happening around 10 p.m. Eastern.