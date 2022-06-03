Where to Watch TCU vs Louisiana Baseball 2022

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin Cajuns on Friday, June 3, in the NCAA baseball tournament.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch TCU vs Louisiana live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of every non-televised game at the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament (around 60 games total). It also includes other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch TCU vs Louisiana live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

TCU vs Louisiana Baseball Preview

TCU comes into the NCAA baseball tournament with big expectations under first-year head coach Kirk Saarloos. The Horned Frogs won the Big 12 Conference regular season title but fell short in the conference tournament.

“My goal for our program, for our team, is obviously to win a lot of baseball games, but also to have them understand that baseball is something that we do, it’s not who we are,” Saarloos told TCU Magazine before the season. “I want them to be able to separate being a student, being a great brother or eventually being a great husband.”

With the on-field goals met, the Horned Frogs’ first opponent in the NCAA baseball tournament can’t be overlooked, however. Louisiana comes in confident.

“We’re going to have our hands full with the Ragin’ Cajuns,” Saarloos told the media via baseball writer Eric Sorenson. “But even if we face A&M, it’s about the players not the coaches. It’s not like Schloss & I are out there in uniform stealing bases or making catches.”

Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Matt Deggs likwise anticipates a tough matchup.

“They’re obviously super well-coached. Their kids are going to be ready. It ought to be a good battle,” Deggs said via The Advocate.

“We’re pretty similar on paper, even if you look at a lot of the RPI metrics,” Deggs added.

Louisiana won the Sun Belt Conference title, and the conference four teams to the NCAA tournament. The Big 12 sent five squads, including TCU.

“Look, what our boys did last weekend (at the Sun Belt tourney) is no small feat,” Deggs said via the Advocate. “That could have been a regional in and of itself. It was pretty impressive what they did. Hopefully, we still have some steam to us and keep this thing rolling.”

College Station Regional Schedule

All Times Eastern Time

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 1 seed Texas A&M vs. No. 4 seed Oral Roberts, 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 seed TCU vs. No. 3 seed Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 6

Game 7: If Necessary (Based on Game 6 Results), 6 p.m.