TCU Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The TCU Horned Frogs will hold their annual spring game on Friday, April 14, at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU Spring Game 2023 Preview

TCU finished with an overall record of 13-2 last year, losing only to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship and to No. 1 Georgia in the National Championship. The Horned Frogs averaged 38.8 points a game on offense, which was ranked ninth in the nation. Defensively, TCU left room for improvement, surrendering 29.0 points a game.

The Horned Frogs will certainly look different on both sides of the ball this year, particularly on offense. They have a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles after Garrett Riley left to fill the same role at Clemson, and they will also have a new starting quarterback after losing last year’s starter Max Duggan, whom is entering the upcoming NFL draft.

Josh Hoover, who redshirted as a freshman last year, and Chandler Morris, who actually beat out Duggan last season before getting injured, will both be competing for the starting job. Morris is the favorite, but whichever young signal-caller performs better in Briles’ offense, which features a ton of quick, short passes and run/pass options, will likely be named Duggan’s successor.

“We want to run the football,” Briles said about the team’s new offense, via ESPN. “They weren’t as much RPO [last season], and we’re pretty heavy RPO. We’re going to tailor to our personnel and what fits. Production, at the end of the day, is what we want.”

“I think we’ve got tremendous speed and playmaking ability and we’re a year further along,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, who is in his second season with the team, told ESPN. “I really like what we’re doing offensively. I think it fits the skill set of our quarterbacks. I think they’re excited about the direction of the offense. So I don’t know how much different it’s going to look to the typical fan in the stands, but it’s going to be a little bit different.”

Fans of the Horned Frogs will get an opportunity to see the team’s new offense in person for the first time on Saturday.

Here’s a look at TCU’s 2023 schedule:

