Where to Watch TCU Football Spring Game Today

The quarterback battle at TCU continues under the lights on Friday, April 22, for the Horned Frogs spring game.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch the TCU spring game live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have hundreds of college football games in the upcoming 2022 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the TCU spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

TCU Spring Game 2022 Preview

New head coach Sonny Dykes looks for to building a TCU program that he believes is one of the better programs around.

“It ought to be a destination job,” Dykes via 247Sports. “It’s a Big 12 school that has top-down support from the chancellor on down and it’s in DFW. And so, because of that, I just think there’s just a great opportunity here. I’ve just always believed that.”

Dykes left SMU for the job after TCU and previous head coach Gary Patterson parted ways. Despite a down 2021 season, Patterson left as the winningest TCU coach ever.

“They’ve invested in facilities, they’ve invested in infrastructure,” Dykes said via 247Sports. “I think the university realizes how important the football program is to the university. … They have one of the top programs in the country now. That’s really because Gary was there and they were able to build his vision.”

Now, Dykes will get a look at his team on the field on Friday in the spring game.

“I think the energy is going to be way better,” TCU receiver Taye Barber said via 247Sports. “I think the students in the school are buying in more to the football team and Coach Dykes; I think he’s going to great job with that. I don’t know how the spring game is going to go. When Coach P was here I only played in one or two spring games so it’s going to be new to me too; I can’t wait.”

The spring game includes a quarterback battle between Chandler Morris and Max Duggan. Morris played in four games last season and threw for 717 yards and three touchdowns. Duggan played in 10 games and threw for 2,048 yards and 16 touchdowns.