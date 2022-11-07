How to Watch TCU vs APBU Basketball Game Today

The No. 14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-0) at Schollmaier Arena on Monday, November 7.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs TCU Preview

The Horned Frogs have 12 players returning this year, including all five starters from last season, and as a result, they should be a force to be reckoned with. Junior guard Mike Miles Jr., guard Damion Baugh, forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr., forward Emmanuel Miller and center Eddie Lampkin all return and should fill out the starting lineup.

Miles averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game last year, and is a frontrunner for Big 12 Player of the Year. Miller also chipped in 10.3 points per game last season, and both are expected to be better this year.

Key reserves for TCU include guard Micah Peavy, forward Rondel Walker, forward Shahada Wells, guard PJ Haggarty and forward Jakobe Coles.

“We’re good. We believe we’re good,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said prior to the start of the season. “But our league’s really good. And so we need to do the things that good teams do. We need to do those every day in practice. We need to do those off the floor. We need to do that as a program. So we’re not trying to shoot down expectations. We’re not trying to lower them. This is a place we needed to raise expectations. There were none. There was no bar. We’re not going to stop now.”

TCU finished with a 21-13 mark last year, going 12-4 at home. The Horned Frogs averaged 68.5 points a game on offense, while shooting just under 44% from the field.

On the other side, Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished with a 7-24 record last season, netting 66.3 points per game while allowing 78.3 points per contest on defense. Change is in the air for the Golden Lions, who have six transfers and five new players on the squad.

“I thought it was very important that our staff come and recruit, you know, players who fit our system and our style of play,” APBU head coach Solomon Bozeman said about his team. “We feel good about our people. We feel good about his group. We have a youth group and we’ve got some experienced people with us. So we just keep getting better at these guys every day.” want to keep.”