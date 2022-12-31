TCU vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Michigan and TCU meet in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve in the Fiesta Bowl.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch TCU vs Michigan streaming live online:

Fiesta Bowl 2022 Preview

TCU looks to crash the College Football Playoff party when facing Michigan on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl.

“It’s always been a fight for credibility,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said via The Associated Press.

The Horned Frogs started off as an unranked team this season and climbed the polls to an unbeaten 12-0 record. TCU held on to a College Football Playoff spot amid its only loss of the season, a 31-28 defeat against Kansas State on December 3.

“They’re great and we’re ready to line up and have at it,” Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said via The Associated Press.

Now, the Horned Frogs face a veteran No. 2 Michigan squad (13-0) that’s been to the College Football Playoff before. The Wolverines had only one close call all season, a 19-17 win against Illinois on November 19.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan will look to lead the upset charge. Duggan has 3,321 yards passing and 30 touchdowns versus four interceptions this season. He also averages 3.6 yards per carry, and he has six rushing touchdowns.

“Our offensive line coach said that he’s an offensive lineman in a quarterback’s body. And that’s a perfect way to describe him,” TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila said via ML Live.

Michigan will also need to solve TCU running back Kendre Miller, who has 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Miller averages 6.2 yards per carry, and he could keep the chains moving for the Horned Frogs against the Wolverines.

“We felt like this guy is a guy that is going to have an ability to wear on people,” Dykes said of Miller via 247 Sports. “I think when you look at his success in the second half of games, he’s done a really nice job of doing that, he just wears defenses down. He’s a tough guy to tackle and he always falls forward and his feet are always moving. There’s always that second surge after contact.”

For Michigan, quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to keep going strong amid his 2,376 passing yards and 20 touchdowns versus three picks since becoming the starter. McCarthy can also run with a 4.2 yards per carry average and four touchdowns this year. He looks to follow in the footsteps of another Michigan great — Tom Brady.

“I personally and selfishly want to be known as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game,” McCarthy said during “Rich Eisen Show”.

Michigan also has a dangerous running threat in Blake Corum, who has 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. Corum doesn’t get over involved in the passing game, but McCarthy spreads the ball around easily to a dearth of talented wide receivers and tight ends.