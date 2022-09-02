How to Watch Duke vs Temple Football Online for Free

Two new head coaches make their debuts as Duke and Temple meet on the gridiron on Friday, September 2.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Temple vs Duke streaming live online:

Temple vs Duke Preview

Temple and Duke debut new head coaches when the two teams kick off the season in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday.

“When Coach [Mike] Elko first got here,” Blue Devils defensive lineman R.J. Oben said via the The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman, “he was telling us that this is going to be hard. Maybe some of you guys might not make it through this. But he knew that we’re going to push this to a level that he needs it to be to get us to win.”

Elko and Temple head coach Stan Drayton will both see how pushing their players in their respective programs pays off on the field for the first time on Friday. Both Temple and Duke look to rebuild from 3-9 seasons by starting off 2022 with a victory.

“I think he’s going to crush it,” former Texas head coach Tom Herman said of Drayton via ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “After all those years of hard work, it’s great to see him get such a good job with great people like Arthur Johnson. I know what a good program Temple can be in the AAC, and I know that it will be under Stan.”

Drayton has former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis under center for the Owls. Mathis has some talent around him to get the Owls on the board often against a Duke defense that allowed 518.4 yards of total offense per game.

“He’s leading the charge,” Drayton said via 247 Sports. “He’s making adjustments on the run. He’s making sure guys are getting lined up in the proper place. He’s showing that he has a well-rounded understanding of what we’re trying to do on offense. He’s managed situations really well. And he’s throwing the ball really well and he’s a threat with his feet. So he’s proven that over time in a consistent manner to where we’re ready to let him take the bull by the horns.”

Elko has past success with defense, and he could have the Blue Devils making strides already. On offense, Duke has an experienced offensive line, which could give quarterback Leonard Riley a chance to make plays in his first start.

“After a very intense quarterback battle this fall, we have decided to go with Riley Leonard as our starting quarterback,” Elko said about the decision in a statement via ESPN’s Andrea Adelson. “We are excited to see him lead our team this fall, and we also know that Jordan Moore will be an impact player for our offense in many roles as well.”