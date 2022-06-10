How to Watch Tennessee vs Notre Dame Baseball Online for Free

Tennessee faces Notre Dame in the NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals, which begins on Friday, June 10.

Game 1 (Friday, 6 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2 and Game 2 (Saturday, 2 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Tennessee vs Notre Dame super regional online for free:

Tennessee vs Notre Dame Baseball Preview

Tennessee looks to keep its dominant season rolling onto Omaha in the College World Series. The top-seeded Vols have played with the weight of high expectations all season with a second-straight CWS trip in sight.

Notre Dame looks to pull the upset and send the Vols home in the best-of-three game Super Regionals series.

The Irish come in confident.

“I couldn’t tell you exactly what they see, but if I were them I’d be a little scared,” Notre Dame outfield Ryan Cole said via Blue and Gold News. “I think we’re a very dangerous team.”

Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett knows that his team will go up against arguably the best team in college baseball in that team’s home stadium. Jarrett doesn’t consider pulling the upset too daunting, however.

“Obviously their team is phenomenal and they’ve played well, two years in a row,” Jarrett said of the Vols via the Knoxville News Sentinel. “But you start to see the finer points of the game show up and that both teams can execute. Both teams have multiple ways that they can find to win games.”

“It doesn’t get any more competitive than this,” Jarrett added. “The environment is going to be phenomenal. Our guys are excited.”

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello knows well that his squad’s home-field advantage will help. The Vols have a 35-3 home record this season.

“No it can’t [be overstated], just because you work all year long and you want to host and it’s a competitive thing. Everyone’s hunting it down for a reason — it can help you,” Vitello told the media via 247Sports.

“I don’t know if at this point in the year sleeping in your own bed and things like that are really going to matter in a game of this magnitude or when competition is this high and both teams are talented, but the thing for us is just our fans,” Vitello added. “There’s a little bit of a comfort zone, and it’s something that helps our play. We don’t have any control over what the other team thinks, but at the very least, it’s a loud place to play for the opposing team.”

Tennessee has a strong lineup with a .311 team batting average. The Vols are equally tough defensively with a 2.38 team ERA.

Notre Dame has solid hitters in the lineup amid a .295 team batting average. The Irish have some solid pitching with a 3.82 team ERA.

RHP Austin Temple gets the ball for the Irish to open the Knoxville Super Regional!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/IDSr0Be5gQ — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) June 10, 2022

“It’s really deep obviously. We are assured two games, but we’ll worry about Friday for now,” Vitello said about the Irish pitching staff via 247Sports. “I’m not a master of what their team does and doesn’t do, but you can look at the save numbers and see that they clearly trust a lot of guys and guys are capable of doing a lot of different things for them.”