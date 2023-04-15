Tennessee Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Spring football has arrived across the nation and the Tennessee Volunteers are ready to show their fans what they’ve been working on during their spring game on Saturday, April 15.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Tennessee Spring Game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Tennessee Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Tennessee Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Tennessee Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Tennessee Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Tennessee Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Tennessee Spring Game 2023 Preview

The traditional Orange & White game is set for Saturday, April 15, but this year, there’s a little something extra for the fans. The first-ever Vol Village Music Festival in Lot 9 will feature live music for the two hours preceding the game, plus food trucks, the spirit squad, and fun activities for kids. It does cost money to attend the game, both premium tickets and $5 non-premium tickets are available, but all the proceeds go to the My All Campaign, which “aims to impact each of Tennessee’s 20 varsity athletic programs by providing championship resources to support student-athletes’ academic and competitive pursuits,” according to the website.

Ahead of the spring game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said in a press conference that he likes what he’s seen from the offense so far in spring practices.

“I thought the running backs as an entire group did some really positive things,” said Heupel, adding, “All those pieces play off of each other — offensive line, checking on double teams. I thought the tight ends did a really good job on the second level things that they were asked to do, the running backs ran hard, they ran a good pad level.”

When he asked about the team’s wide receivers, Heupel said that they’ve show some bright spots but they have some work cut out for them as well.

“I mean, there’s some positives, some big plays, but a couple drops in the middle of the football field that had an opportunity to be a big play too. That groups gotta continue to grow in their understanding, operating efficiently, I think that’s an area that that group can continue to get better at. But they’ve been highly competitive, been physical and done a really nice job all spring,” said the head coach.

The 2023 Tennessee schedule is as follows:

Saturday, September 2 vs the Virginia Cavaliers in Nashville, TN

Saturday, September 9 vs the Austin Peay Governors in Knoxville, TN

Saturday, September 16 vs the Florida Gators in Gainesville, FL

Saturday, September 23 vs the UTSA Roadrunners in Knoxville

Saturday, September 30 vs the South Carolina Gamecocks in Knoxville

Saturday, October 7 BYE WEEK

Saturday, October 14 vs the Texas A&M Aggies in Knoxville

Saturday, October 21 vs the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, AL

Saturday, October 28 vs the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, KY

Saturday, November 4 vs the UConn Huskies in Knoxville

Saturday, November 11 vs the Missouri Tigers in Columbia, MO

Saturday, November 18 vs the Georgia Bulldogs in Knoxville

Saturday, November 25 vs the Vanderbilt Commodores in Knoxville

Saturday, December 2 SEC Championship game in Atlanta

