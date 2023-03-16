Tennessee vs Louisiana Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Tennessee takes on Louisiana-Lafayette in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16.

The game (9:40 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Tennessee vs Louisiana online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Tennessee vs Louisiana live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Tennessee vs Louisiana live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee vs Louisiana live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee vs Louisiana live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Tennessee vs Louisiana Preview

Fourth-seed Tennessee (23-10) takes on No. 13 seed Louisiana-Lafayette (26-7) in the East Region on Thursday.

The Volunteers entered the season with high expectations as the No. 11 team in the Associated Press preseason poll. Tennessee impressed with a 64-50 win over Kansas in November, but the Vols faced an up-and-down SEC season afterward. Now, the Vols get to go after the program’s deepest NCAA Tournament run ever, but the Ragin Cajuns stand in the way for the first round.

Louisiana-Lafayette won the Sun Belt Conference tournament title on March 6 against South Alabama, 71-66. The Ragin Cajuns haven’t lost since February 18 amid a five-game winning streak. The Sun Belt champs only faced a ranked team once all season, a 100-72 loss to then No. 7 Texas in December.

For the Ragin Cajuns to pull off a big upset, it will likely take a big game from leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Brown. The Ragin Cajuns forward averages 19.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Ragin Cajuns guard Greg Williams Jr. has been solid all season with 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Forward Terence Lewis II is also a force on offense with 11 points per game along with 7.5 rebounds and an assist per contest.

Louisiana-Lafayette guard Themus Fulks leads the team in assists with 5.9 per game. He averages 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a steal per night.

The Ragin Cajuns will need to slow down Tennessee’s leading scorer, guard Santiago Vescovi, to have a chance. Vescovi averages 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, three assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Vols guard Zakai Zeigler is also a threat on offense with 10.7 points per night. Zeigler also averages 2.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and two steals per game.

Forwards Julian Phillips and Olivier Nkamhoua lead the Vols in rebounding with five per game apiece. Nkamhoua also averages 10.6 points and two assists per contest. Phillips averages nine points and 1.5 assists per night.

Vols guard Josiah-Jordan gives opponents trouble with 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per night.

“He’s meant a lot to our program in so many different ways, not only on the court but the way he handles himself off the court,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes said via 247 Sports. “And has had to deal with injuries throughout his career, but he’s always worked as hard as he can to get back. And I know he’s been frustrated at times because he obviously is the kind of person that wants to try to do more and help his teams. And when he got back, then he got hurt again with a high ankle sprain, which happened at a tough time of year. But he continues to do everything he can to help us, but from the time that he’s walked on campus, he’s been a very important part of our program.”