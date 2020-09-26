Tennessee vs South Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers football team will visit fellow SEC squad the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in each team’s 2020 debut.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Tennessee vs South Carolina online for free:

Tennessee vs South Carolina Preview

A season ago, the Vols rode one of the nation’s best defenses to an 8-5 overall record, a 5-3 mark in conference play and a 23-22 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers in the Gator Bowl.

Tennessee ranked 23rd out of 130 FBS teams in yards from scrimmage surrendered per game (334.5), 16th in passing yards surrendered per game (194) and 47th in rushing yards ceded per game (140.5).

For the second year in a row, fifth-year senior Justin Guarantano will open the season under center.

He started the first four games in 2019 before losing the starting gig to then-freshman Brian Mauer, only to recapture it for the final three contests.

Despite temporarily relinquishing starting duties, Guarantano played in all 13 games last season, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 2,158 yards, 16 touchdowns and 8 picks.

“When you do the same thing over and over, it creates confidence,” Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday, according to The Associated Press. “So I would suspect that he’s got to have a lot more confidence heading into this season, as opposed to the previous season because the terminology is the same and the people around him are the same. I feel like he’s demonstrated that at practice.”

The Gamecocks posted their second-lowest win total in 20 years last season, going 4-8 overall and 3-5 in SEC action.

They’ll have a new face under center to start the year: graduate transfer Collin Hill, who’s recovered from three ACL injuries in his college career.

In 18 games with the Colorado State Rams, Hill completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 3,323 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Mike Bobo, who’s in his first season as South Carolina’s offensive coordinator, was Hill’s head coach at Colorado State.

Hill beat out sophomore Ryan Hilinski, who made 11 starts under center last year following an injury to Jake Bentley, who’s since joined the Utah Utes.

“Collin Hill will start the game against Tennessee,” fifth-year Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said in a statement posted on the South Carolina athletics department website. “I thought both guys had outstanding training camps. We can win with both guys, bottom line.”

He added: “It was a very difficult decision. You look at our three scrimmages, which are the three benchmarks really in the evaluation. Ryan was the player of the day in the first one; Collin was in the second. Both of them played extremely well in the third. It was very difficult, a hard decision, but that’s the decision that we made.”