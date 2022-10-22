How to Watch Tennessee vs UT Martin Football Online for Free

For week eight of the 2022-2023 college football season, the University of Tennessee Martin Skyhawks are taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UT Martin vs Tennessee streaming live online:

UT Martin vs Tennessee Preview

Coming off a huge victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Tennessee Volunteers moved into third place in the rankings, behind only Georgia and Ohio State. They are now taking on an intra-state team in the University of Tennessee Martin Skyhawks and it will most likely be a huge blowout.

Now, UT Martin is not a bad team. They’re undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference. But UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson knows it’s going to be a battle, saying in his pre-game press conference that Tennessee has the best offense in the country.

“When you go back and watch the tape … just the efficiency in which they operate and being the top offense in the country,” Simpson said. “Their quarterback play, their receiver play, the tempo that they play with and then the execution. I was very impressed watching their offensive line on tape in the last week we’ve been preparing. Defensively, great team speed, very multiple and they’ll give you a lot of different looks. They really pressure the quarterback well, they come up in coverage—they’re multiple in their coverage. You know, just really doing some nice things on both sides of the ball.”

Simpson was actually at the Tennessee-Alabama game because his son Ty Simpson plays for Alabama.

He also said that this is simply a great opportunity for his players, saying, “When your team gets to compete in that type of environment, there are certainly areas for your team to grow. It’s a great opportunity, especially for our Tennessee kids and kids from the Southeast. I’m sure this is an opportunity they look forward to.”

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said in his pre-game press conference (via Tioga Publishing) that he is warning his players not to ride the Alabama victory high and forget to bring their A game against UT Martin.

“Obviously, from the outside looking in, everybody is excited about the win [over Alabama],” Heupel said. “From the inside looking forward, we have a lot of things that we have an opportunity to get a whole lot better at, and the challenge for us is to become our best. We are in the early stages of that. The urgency and preparation and focus has to remain consistent, and that was the message to the players.”

In the one former matchup between UT Martin and Tennessee, the Volunteers beat the Skyhawks 50-0.

The UT Martin vs Tennessee game kicks off on Saturday, October 22 at noon Eastern time on the SEC Network.