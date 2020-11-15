Texans vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Cleveland Browns are healthier coming out of their bye week and look to stay in the playoff chase as they host the 2-6 Houston Texans on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Texans vs Browns online:

Texans vs Browns Preview

Things were not pretty for the Browns before their bye week, with multiple star players sidelined with injuries, most notably running back Nick Chubb, Pro Bowl candidate guard Wyatt Teller and tight end Austin Hooper. On top of that, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was lost for the year to an ACL tear.

In their final game before the brief break, the Browns managed just six points and 223 total yards in a loss to the Raiders.

But the Browns come out of their week off with a healthy roster, outside of Beckham, with Chubb, Teller and Hooper all expected back.

Despite missing the past four games, Chubb continues to lead the NFL this season with six rushes of 20-plus yards. In the first four games this season, Chubb notched 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“I’ve been bored sitting here these last five weeks,” Chubb told reporters Wednesday. “It feels great to be back out there with the team. I’m happy and grateful I’m not having a season-ending injury. It just feels great to run and hang out with the boys again.”

The Texans have played better than their 2-6 record indicate and have found some success under interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

An interesting storyline is Texans running back Duke Johnson Jr. going up against his old team in the Browns. Johnson demanded a trade last season after Kareem Hunt was acquired, seeing his role dwindle. Johnson will have plenty of work against the Browns, with starting running back David Johnson out.

“I think anytime a player, a coach or whoever goes back to a team that they were at one point, they want to put their best foot forward,” Crennel said. “I think that that is what it will be. He will want to put his best foot forward. Whether it is a chip or not, I do not know. I would not necessarily say that, but I think that he will feel it as an opportunity to show what he is about and what he can get done on the football field.”

The Browns are a 4-point favorite for the matchup.