How to Watch Texans vs Packers Preseason Online Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers will host the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field in the first preseason game for both teams on August 14.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Texans vs Packers, with the options depending on where you live:

Note: You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in Houston, TX (ABC KTRK-13), Green Bay, WI (NBC WGBA-26), San Antonio, TX (NBC WOAI-4), Austin, TX (ABC KVUE-24), Milwaukee, WI (NBC WTMJ-4), Madison, WI (ABC WKOW-9) or any other area where the game is on a channel that FuboTV carries in your market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Texans vs Packers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: You can watch the game via Amazon if you live in Beaumont, TX (CBS KFDM-6), Corpus Christi, TX (CBS KZTV-10), Harlingen, TX (CBS KVEO-4), Quad Cities (CBS WHBF-4), Des Moines, IA (CBS KCCI-8), El Paso, TX (CBS KDBC-4) or any other area where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Texans vs Packers live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in Houston, TX (ABC KTRK-13), Green Bay, WI (NBC WGBA-26), San Antonio, TX (NBC WOAI-4), Austin, TX (ABC KVUE-24), Milwaukee, WI (NBC WTMJ-4), Madison, WI (ABC WKOW-9) or any other area where the game is on a channel that AT&T TV carries in your market

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Texans vs Packers live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Note: You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in Houston, TX (ABC KTRK-13), Green Bay, WI (NBC WGBA-26), San Antonio, TX (NBC WOAI-4), Austin, TX (ABC KVUE-24), Milwaukee, WI (NBC WTMJ-4), Madison, WI (ABC WKOW-9) or any other area where the game is on a channel that Hulu carries in your market

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Texans vs Packers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: You can watch the game via Paramount+ if you live in Beaumont, TX (CBS KFDM-6), Corpus Christi, TX (CBS KZTV-10), Harlingen, TX (CBS KVEO-4), Quad Cities (CBS WHBF-4), Des Moines, IA (CBS KCCI-8), El Paso, TX (CBS KDBC-4) or any other area where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Texans vs Packers live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Note: You can watch the game via NFL Game Pass if you live outside of the Texans and Packers markets (in the US)

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised preseason NFL game live via NFL Game Pass, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up for NFL Game Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Texans vs Packers live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You cam also watch the game on your computer via the NFL website.

Note: You can watch the game via DAZN if you live in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Texans vs Packers live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Texans vs Packers Preview

After an offseason full of drama, things have finally settled down for Green Bay, as reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has returned — although Rodgers will not play in this game, and likely won’t take any snaps at all this preseason.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said second-year quarterback Jordan Love will play the majority of the team’s snaps, and third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert should see action against the Texans, as well.

For his part, Love is excited for the opportunity, as it has been a while since he last played in a game. “So it’s over a year and a half ago, I think,” Love said about the last time he saw live action. “I’m super excited. This is the moment I’ve been preparing for even since last year not having preseason. It’s almost like I’ve been training a year just for this first preseason game. I’m sure excited to get out there and get back to playing ball.”

As for the Texans, they’ve had their fair share of drama this offseason, as well, and the team still hasn’t revealed whether quarterback Deshaun Watson will play at all during the preseason. He won’t play against the Packers, though. Trade rumors have surrounded Watson for months, and coupled with the current allegations against him, his future with the team is uncertain.

“Like I said before, it’s day-to-day with him,” Texans head coach David Culley said about Watson on Wednesday, via CBS Sports. “And you know he’d been out for a while. He’s back today and he’s taking it day-to-day as he’s been since the start of training camp. He’s unlikely to play in the game. We’ll make a decision later on in the week on what’s going to happen with that.”

With Watson out, expect rookie Davis Mills to see a good amount of action against new Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s group. The Texans took Mills in the third round at No. 67 overall this year, so the team could very well be looking to him as the future, and he should be heavily featured on all three preseason games.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks had great things to say about Mills heading into the team’s first preseason contest. “You talk about a guy that’s really, first of all, smart, and he’s learning from his mistakes out there,” Cooks said about Mills. “He’s playing faster every single day. I think, as a young guy, as long as you continue to take steps forward in training camp and show that you’re playing faster and faster, that shows everyone else that you’re getting the hang of it.”

On defense, Culley has added former Chicago Bears head coach Lovie Smith as the new defensive coordinator, so creating turnovers will be a new focus for Houston’s ‘D.’