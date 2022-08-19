Texans vs Rams Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Houston Texans take on the Los Angeles Rams in preseason action on Friday at SoFi Stadium on Friday, August 19.

The game (10 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: ABC (KTRK-13) in Houston, ABC (KABC-7) in Los Angeles, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Texans vs Rams:

Texans vs Rams Preview

The Houston Texans (1-0) and Los Angeles Rams (1-0) look to build on solid starts to the preseason when the two clash on Friday.

Houston edged New Orleans 17-13 as backup quarterback Jeff Driskel threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns versus three interceptions on 16-26 passing. Starter Davis Mills threw only three passes in the game, and main backup Kyle Allen didn’t throw any passes. Driskel, as the third quarterback, looks to carve out a role for 2022.

“Everybody in our building is here to help the Houston Texans win games — no matter how that is,” Driskel told the media on August 13. “It doesn’t matter. Go out and do what you’re asked to do and do it at a high level. I’m going to keep doing what I’m asked to do and, you know, keep competing and try to win games.”

The Los Angeles Rams looked to backups the whole game in pulling out a 29-22 win in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rams backup quarterback Bryce Perkins led the way with 10-17 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Perkins, who played the whole game, also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

“I was really pleased with Bryce Perkins, his ability to be able to make plays off schedule, be able to get in and out of the huddle,” Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on August 13. “How the heck did he get out of a couple of those? He’s a playmaker. Being able to allow guys to play within their skillset when things do break down, that’s an elite trait that he has – an ability to be able to break tackles.”

Perkins will play in the second half against the Texans, but Rams backup John Wolford will start, McVay confirmed on Wednesday, August 17. Wolford, who has been with the Rams since 2019, started a regular season game during the 2020 season and helped the Rams win 18-7 against the Arizona Cardinals on January 3, 2021.

Look at Bryce Perkins, man. So inspirational. pic.twitter.com/sLWPnTsIPh — Jake Malasek (@jakemalasek) August 14, 2022

Rams starter Matthew Stafford and fellow starters won’t play again in the upcoming preseason game. Stafford has bee taking care of an elbow injury since last season.

“I’m just going out there, doing my work [and] trusting the process that we have,” Stafford told reporters on Wednesday, August 17. “I know that I’m able to go out there and function at a high level right now. So whatever it feels like, hopefully, continues to keep getting better as it has.

“But I know that functionally, I feel like I can do everything I need to do. So just trying to continue on that road.”