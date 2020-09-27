Texans vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Houston Texans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 action on Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Texans vs Steelers online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Houston and Pittsburgh

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Texans vs Steelers live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Houston and Pittsburgh

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Texans vs Steelers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Houston and Pittsburgh

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Texans vs Steelers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Houston and Pittsburgh

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Texans vs Steelers live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Texans vs Steelers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Texans vs Steelers live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Texans vs Steelers Preview

The Steelers improved to 2-0 last week, holding off the Denver Broncos for a 26-21 victory.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, in his second game since he missed almost all of the 2019 campaign with an elbow injury, completed 29 of 41 passes for 311 yards, a pair of touchdowns and a pick.

Despite those solid numbers, Roethlisberger was less than impressed by his play.

“The good news is when you play poorly and you still win the football game, that’s something to be thankful (for),” he said, according to The Associated Press. “I just need to trust myself making the throws. The guys are in the right spot.”

The Steelers racked up 7 sacks of Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock and Jeff Driskel to bring their season total to 10, good for second in the NFL. Linebacker T.J. Watt was responsible for 2.5 of those QB takedowns.

“They were special,” Roethlisberger said of his squad’s defense, according to Steelers.com. “They bailed us out numerous times.”

On Sunday, for the first time, Watt and his brothers — Steelers fullback Derek Watt and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt — will share the field in an NFL game.

“It’s unbelievable,” J.J. said, according to ESPN. “It truly is incredible. Just to have all of us playing at Wisconsin was really cool. Just to have all of us playing in the NFL was really cool. To play against another brother was cool. Now, to have all of us on the field at the same time in the same game, it really doesn’t get any better than that.”

With two games under their belt, the Texans are still searching for their first victory of the season. They’ve endured lopsided losses to the Kansas City Chiefs (34-20 on the road) and, more recently, the Baltimore Ravens (33-16 at home), who combined for 26 regular season victories last year.

Houston has been particularly vulnerable against the run. They’ve ceded 396 rushing yards; only the Detroit Lions surrendered more across the first two weeks of the season.

“Sometimes we fit the run really well. Sometimes we get out of our gaps,” head coach Bill O’Brien said, according to ESPN.

He added: “We’ve got to look at our scheme and look at what we’re doing but this offense that we’re playing this week is completely different than that offense and the offense before that. It’s going to be a matter of what we think is the best thing to do versus Pittsburgh. We just have to — everybody’s got to do a better job. When you’re 0-2, you have to improve in every area.”