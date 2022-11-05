How to Watch Texas Tech vs TCU Game Online for Free

For week 10 of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are taking on the Horned Frogs of TCU.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Texas Tech vs TCU streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texas Tech vs TCU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas Tech vs TCU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texas Tech vs TCU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Texas Tech vs TCU live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Texas Tech vs TCU live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Texas Tech vs TCU Preview

When Texas Tech travels to TCU for week 10 of their season, the 4-4 Red Raiders will be facing an uphill battle against the undefeated Horned Frogs — though TCU is only favored by 9.5 points. But Texas Tech’s head coach Joey McGuire says they’re excited for the challenge and he personally is excited to play against his old friend, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes.

“TCU is gonna be a great game. I mean, excited, undefeated, another top-10 opponent on the road. Sonny Dykes is a good friend of mine, I have known him forever,” said McGuire in his pre-game press conference, adding, “I know Sonny’s proud to be from out here and his sister still lives out here, his brother still lives out here. Big fan of Sonny Dykes … it’s gonna be a great game. It’s always fun to play good friends. I probably know this staff as well as anybody as far as length of time … excited. Our guys are gonna be excited. I learned today that there’s a saddle on the line … fired up about that, see if we can’t get that and get Kenny Perry on the saddle if we can bring that back to Lubbock.”

Dykes, meanwhile, had some thoughts about the first College Football Playoff rankings, with his undefeated team being ranked below a one-loss Alabama team.

“I think in some ways, it makes sense,” Dykes told 247 Sports. “I think so much of this, especially the first go-round of rankings, they’re going to rank teams that they’re familiar with, they’re going to rank teams that were highly ranked to begin the year … so I certainly understand a little bit of skepticism that maybe they have. We’ve got plenty of opportunities to prove ourselves worthy of that, so what we’ve gotta do is just continue to win football games and keep playing well on Saturdays. If we can keep doing that and stacking wins, then I’m confident it’ll work out the way it’s supposed to.”

He continued, “Not really [upset]. Like I said, I think sometimes the big teams are going to get the benefit of the doubt, which I certainly understand. We’re gonna need to earn our way in and probably go above and beyond what some other folks have to do, but that’s OK. We understand that and we’re certainly up for the challenge, at least we hope we are.”

The Texas Tech vs TCU game kicks off Saturday, November 5 at noon Eastern on FOX.